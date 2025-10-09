Award-Winning PlayBox Neo Suite Makes U.S. Debut at the NAB Show New York

October 9, 2025 – PlayBox Neo, a leading provider of media playout and channel branding solutions, will present its PlayBox Neo Suite media platform for the first time in the U.S. at the NAB Show New York, running from October 22-23 at the Jacob Javits Center. Designed to streamline operations for broadcasters, OTT providers, and content creators, the PlayBox Neo Suite provides a centralized hub for control, monitoring, and management across the entire media workflow. The PlayBox Neo Suite is an extensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the workflows of modern media organizations, including TV channels, satellite operators, content creators, and OTTs.

PlayBox Neo will exhibit in booth Level 3, #257 during the show.

Several new features within the PlayBox Neo Suite are designed to elevate broadcast workflows. Whether managing live playout, stream switching, or multiviewer monitoring, the latest enhancements deliver unmatched control and efficiency.

PlayBox Neo Suite New Features:

Intelligent Input Switching mechanism automatically changes between SDI, IP, NDI, Screen Input, Decoded Stream, AirBox Neo, and TitleBox Neo, ensuring seamless signal transitions without interruption.

Penalty Box Multiviewer flags errors and irregularities in live feeds instantly, allowing operators to correct issues before they reach viewers.

TS Time Delay detects and identifies input stream timing problems for faster troubleshooting.

Stream & Input Switch Monitoring Interface – a user-friendly dashboard providing real-time system status updates for greater operational awareness

Other major advancements in PlayBox Neo Suite include advanced audio channel remapping; frame interpolation for frame-rate conversion; enhanced alarm settings, SCTE35 conversion support, and expanded NDI support. In addition, AirBox Neo now supports Scenarist SCC captions for improved captioning support.

“NAB Show New York is the perfect venue to introduce PlayBox Neo Suite to the U.S. market,” said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “Our solutions give broadcasters flexibility, reliability, and scalability – all the tools they need to manage broadcasts today while ensuring an easy upgrade path for future innovation.”

The PlayBox Neo Suite integrates seamlessly with the company’s Channel-in-a-Box solution – a turnkey playout server that combines AirBox Neo automation, ListBox Neo scheduling, TitleBox Neo graphics, Ingest content management, and Media Gateway live delivery. Together, they provide a complete solution to keep any channel on air with maximum efficiency.

PlayBox Neo manages the entire workflow from ingest, asset management, graphics creation, titling, subtitling, ad insertion, and scheduling through to playout. PlayBox Neo solutions can easily be customized to provide the precise capability required for any scale of channel playout management. With modular platform design, PlayBox Neo’s technology gives room for further expansion, which can include a single terrestrial, satellite, or online channel, through to global network transmission over multiple time zones.

Experience the next generation of playout and channel branding solutions at NAB Show New York, booth #257.

About PlayBox Neo

Building on 25 years of successful innovation, PlayBox Neo Ltd. is advancing its role in the multi-platform future of broadcasting. PlayBox Neo products and solutions today power over 20,000 playout and branding channels worldwide. Clients include national and international broadcasters, start-up TV channels, webcasters, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels, corporate information channels and disaster recovery channels. The mission at PlayBox Neo Ltd. is to help individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the world realize their full potential. With commercial HQ based in Europe, PlayBox Neo has offices in the US (PlayBox Neo LLC), Singapore (PlayBox Neo Asia Pacific), India (PlayBox Neo India) and in the UK.

