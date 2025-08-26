Tekumo, Inc. Launches Strategic Pilot Project with Major OEM to Support Amazon’s Nationwide Pharmacy Expansion

Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery is proud to announce the launch of a pilot project supporting a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the deployment and service of pharmacy printers for Amazon’s latest healthcare initiative.

This pilot marks a significant milestone in Tekumo’s mission to deliver intelligent, scalable service delivery across complex environments. The project will support Amazon’s expanding footprint in the pharmacy sector, specifically within its integrated healthcare model that combines Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical. The initiative aims to streamline prescription fulfillment and enhance operational efficiency in Amazon’s new pharmacy locations.

Tekumo’s role in the pilot includes:

Deployment and Lifecycle Management of pharmacy-grade printers across select Amazon Pharmacy pilot sites

Break-Fix Support to ensure uninterrupted service

Real-Time Asset Tracking and SLA Monitoring via Tekumo’s proprietary service orchestration platform

Collaboration with OEM Field Service Teams to optimize uptime and reduce service costs

“We’re thrilled to be part of this transformative moment in healthcare,” said Strings Kozisek, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Tekumo. “Supporting a major OEM in Amazon’s pharmacy venture allows us to demonstrate the power of our platform in high stakes, regulated environments. It’s a perfect example of how Tekumo enables service delivery at scale without compromising quality or compliance.”

The pilot will initially focus on high-volume urban locations, with plans to expand nationally based on performance metrics and operational feedback. Tekumo’s agile service model is designed to adapt to Amazon’s rapid innovation cycles, ensuring seamless integration with pharmacy workflows and patient care protocols.

This collaboration not only reinforces Tekumo’s position as a trusted partner in healthcare technology services but also highlights the growing importance of intelligent automation and decentralized service management in modern pharmacy operations.

About Tekumo, Inc.

Tekumo, Inc (OTCID:TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly owns Tekumo LLC. www.Tekumo.com

Tekumo offers a field services delivery platform that solves the “last-mile” of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices. Distributed real-time data is at the core of all Tekumo offerings.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the “Uber-ization” of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the “Industrial Internet of Things” (IIoT), the advent of AI driven process efficiency, and the rise of the gig worker. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by offering On-Demand local technician resources, as well as providing a “smart interface” for the monitoring and management of connected devices.

This service platform caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in “less people, less time and less cost” for our customers.

When we discuss our strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking statements under United States (US) securities laws. Please see the disclosure relative to forward-looking statements at the base of this discussion.

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company’s operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company’s dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

