SmartBrief and UPCEA Celebrate Fifth Consecutive Year of Partnership

SmartBrief and UPCEA Extend Collaboration to Empower Online and Professional Education Communities

SmartBrief, a leading digital media publisher, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with UPCEA, the online and professional education association, marking five consecutive years of collaboration. This milestone underscores SmartBrief’s continued commitment to serving the higher education community.

“We have greatly appreciated our partnership with SmartBrief over the years, and we’re happy to continue the relationship. SmartBrief’s reach within the higher ed community has been very beneficial in increasing our visibility.” – Brandan Kaiser, Vice President of Membership and Corporate Partnerships at UPCEA.

The partnership reflects SmartBrief and UPCEA’s shared mission of providing leaders in online and professional continuing education with the insights and resources they need to succeed. Through its targeted newsletters and curated content, SmartBrief empowers higher education leaders to stay ahead of emerging trends, research, and best practices.

“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with Brandan and the UPCEA team. This collaboration connects SmartBrief’s higher ed leadership audiences with UPCEA’s membership opportunities, custom research, and innovative solutions.” – Aaron Lawrence, VP of Sales, Education at SmartBrief.

As a Gold Partner, SmartBrief will continue sponsoring UPCEA’s flagship events, including the UPCEA Annual Conference and UPCEA MEMS. In addition, SmartBrief and UPCEA will collaborate throughout the year on content initiatives designed to deliver actionable insights to the UPCEA community.

This consecutive five-year partnership strengthens a vital channel for connecting with and supporting leaders who are shaping the future of online and professional education.

About SmartBrief

A subsidiary of Future Plc, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and insight by industry. By combining the best of technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief delivers the most relevant industry news – curated daily from thousands of sources – in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporations to nearly 7 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the online and professional education association. Our members continuously reinvent higher education, positively impacting millions of lives. We proudly lead and support them through cutting-edge research, professional development, networking and mentorship, conferences and seminars, and stakeholder advocacy. Our collaborative, entrepreneurial community brings together decision-makers and influencers in education, industry, research, and policy interested in improving educational access and outcomes.

