Tectonic Metals Drills 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 metres with 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 metres at New Target, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

First-Ever Drilling by Tectonic at Black Creek Intrusion Delivers High-Grade Gold Six Kilometres North of Chicken Mountain, Validating Multi-Intrusion Gold System Across 99,800-Acre Flat Property

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced results from regional exploration drilling at four target areas on the Company’s flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project in Southwest Alaska. These results are highlighted by the discovery of at-surface, high-grade gold mineralization at the Black Creek Intrusion Target located six kilometres (“km”) north of the Company’s core Chicken Mountain intrusion.

Tectonic drill hole CMR25-059 returned 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 metres (“m”), including a high-grade core of 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m with 15.19 g/t Au over 6.10 m, starting from surface . At present the intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Mineralization occurs as quartz veinlets and stringers hosted in hornfelsed, oxidized silltstones and intermediate dykes along the eastern contact of the Black Creek. This represents Tectonic’s first-ever drilling at Black Creek and marks the first drilling in the area since 2003, confirming a significant new gold zone that expands the known footprint of Flat’s reduced intrusion-related gold system (“RIRGS”).

Assay results from 20 exploration drill holes (3 diamond core holes and 17 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes) targeting regional intrusion targets, Black Creek, Jam, Golden Apex and the northern extension of the Alpha Bowl, are reported herein.

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Creek is one of six kilometre-scale intrusion targets within the Flat volcano-plutonic complex

Tectonic’s first-ever drilling at Black Creek delivers: 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 metres, including 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 metres and 15.19 g/t Au over 6.10 metres from surface

High-grade gold drilled at Black Creek six kilometres north of Chicken Mountain and confirming the Flat gold system is not confined to a single intrusion

High-grade gold intersected in hornfelsed sediments confirms a new prospective host rock, expanding target potential across other hornfels-bearing areas, including the outer margins of the Chicken Mountain, Alpha Bowl, Golden Apex, Horseshoe and Black Creek intrusions

Drilling has now confirmed gold mineralization across five intrusions targets within the Flat volcano-plutonic complex: Chicken Mountain, Alpha Bowl, Golden Apex, Black Creek, and Jam

Alpha Bowl drilling extends Chicken Mountain-Alpha Bowl mineralized strike length to 3.3 kilometres – remains open in all directions

First-ever drilling at Jam target intersects multiple gold zones in volcanic rocks 10 kilometres north of Chicken Mountain

Results from 14 additional Chicken Mountain drill holes still pending

CEO Commentary

“The Flat Gold Project continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a large, reduced intrusion-related gold system with multiple mineralized intrusive centers,” stated Tony Reda, President and CEO of Tectonic Metals.

Our first pass drilling at Black Creek is transformative for several reasons. Hole CMR25-059 returned 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 metres with 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 metres beginning at surface, hosted in hornfelsed sediments along the intrusion margin. Importantly, this confirms high-grade gold in a fundamentally different host rock than the monzonite-dominant mineralization we have defined at Chicken Mountain and Alpha Bowl.

Hornfelsed country rock occurs across key parts of the Flat gold system including the outer rim of the Chicken Mountain intrusion, Golden Apex, Horseshoe and Black Creek target areas. Tectonic’s discovery of high-grade gold at Black Creek provides clear proof that this lithological setting is highly prospective.

Discovering broad, near-surface mineralization at Black Creek validates that Flat’s gold mineralization is not confined to a single intrusive center. Instead, we are seeing multiple expressions of gold mineralization developed across the broader volcano-plutonic complex, both within intrusions and along their thermally and chemically altered margins. In analogous intrusion-related gold systems, intrusion-contact and hornfels-hosted zones can represent important high-grade components, and our results at Black Creek highlight the value of systematically targeting this host rock as part of our district-scale exploration strategy.

With multiple intrusion centers now demonstrating gold mineralization across varied geological settings, and with the Chicken Mountain-Alpha Bowl corridor extending to 3.3 kilometres of drilled strike, we are now starting to see the true potential of what the Flat Gold Project can deliver.”

High-Grade Gold Drilled at Black Creek – A Kilometre-Scale RIRGS Regional Target

1. New Prospective Host Rock Confirmed

Discovery hole CMR25-059 intersected high-grade gold in hornfelsed siltstones along the eastern contact of the Black Creek intrusion – a different host rock than the monzonite-dominant mineralization defined at Chicken Mountain and Alpha Bowl

Hornfelsing of shallow marine Kuskokwim Group clastic sediments comprising variable shale through sandstones units occurs across the outer margins of multiple exposed intrusions at Flat, including Chicken Mountain and Black Creek and occurs extensively in the Golden Apex, Horseshoe, Jam and Caribou intrusion target areas

In analogous intrusion-related gold systems worldwide, hornfels-hosted and intrusion-contact zones commonly may represent important high-grade components of major gold systems

2. Multiple Intrusive Centers Validated

Black Creek is one of six kilometre-scale intrusion targets identified within the 20+ kilometre Flat volcano-plutonic complex

Discovery of near-surface, high-grade gold at Black Creek six kilometres north of Chicken Mountain confirms gold mineralization is not confined to a single intrusive center

Drilling has now confirmed gold mineralization across five intrusive centers within the Flat volcano-plutonic complex: Chicken Mountain, Alpha Bowl, Golden Apex, Black Creek, and Jam

3. High-Grade Gold at Surface

A nine-hole RC fence drilled across the eastern margin of the intrusion intersected a sequence of hornfelsed siltstones, intermediate dykes, and marginal gabbro and monzodiorite intrusion phases (see Figure 2)

Gold mineralization was intersected throughout the drilled section, with strongest mineralization hosted within quartz stringer zones hosted in hornfelsed, oxidized siltstones, particularly proximal to intermediate dyking

Open for expansion in all directions, 1,500-metre-long by 100-metre-wide historic soil anomaly

Coincident with 2.3 km × 1.5 km resistive electromagnetic anomaly covering mapped intrusive phases and hornfels

4. Historic Gold Endowment

Area includes the historic “Golden Horn” lode mine, which produced 2,707 ounces of gold at 12.00 g/t Au between 1925 and 1938 1

Black Creek intrusion considered a major bedrock source of placer gold from Black Creek (27,900 oz Au) and upper Otter Creek (417,000 oz Au) 2

Historic drilling and trenching returned encouraging results, but systematic exploration had not been conducted since 2003

Tectonic’s first drilling campaign validates and significantly upgrades this historic target

Flat Gold Project Regional Targets Overview Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Flat Gold Project: Click Here to View Video

Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.

Black Creek Drill Highlights

CMR25-059

15.19 g/t Au over 6.10 m, within

7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m , within

4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m , within 3.80 g/t Au over 57.91 m From surface, RC drill hole; total hole length 60.96 m



CMR25-057

1.81 g/t Au over 6.10 m, within

0.68 g/t Au over 24.36 m, within

0.46 g/t Au over 50.29 m

RC drill hole; total hole length 71.63 m

CMR25-062

1.24 g/t Au over 3.05 m and 1.14 g/t Au over 9.14 m both within

0.80 g/t Au over 19.81 m , within

0.51 g/t Au over 33.53 m

RC drill hole; total hole length 94.49 m

Alpha Bowl: Expanding The Chicken Mountain Drilled Mineralized Strike to 3.3 Kms

Wide-spaced exploratory drilling (four RC holes and two diamond holes) expanded Alpha Bowl mineralized footprint 500 m north from previously reported 2025 drill assay results, extending the drilled strike length of the Chicken Mountain- Alpha Bowl system to 3.3 kms (see Figure 3).

Mineralization begins at or near surface and remains open and unconstrained reinforcing the significant expansion and scale potential.

Drill Highlights

CMR25-123

10.60 g/t Au over 1.52 m, within

3.08 g/t Au over 6.10 m , within

1.51 g/t Au over 13.72 m

and

0.72 g/t Au over 4.57 m, within

0.53 g/t Au over 15.24 m

RC Drill hole, Ending in mineralization; total hole depth 188.89 m

CMR25-124

5.57 g/t Au over 1.52 m , within

0.63 g/t Au over 16.76 m

and

1.74 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within

0.62 g/t Au over 12.19 m

RC drill hole; total hole depth 137.16m

CMD25-035

12.26 g/t Au over 1.00 m, within

0.71 g/t Au over 23.00 m

Diamond Drill hole ; total hole depth 309.98m

Jam Intrusion Target: First Drilling Confirms Gold Zone

A regional RIRGS target located approximately 10 kms north of Chicken Mountain and north of the prolific placer gold producing Otter Creek (see Figure 1).

Geological Framework

Coincident with a 3.4 km × 5.5 km resistive electromagnetic anomaly covering volcanic rocks, hornfels, and gabbro

Historic “Nielsen Prospect” shallow shaft with rock chip samples from muck piles returning up to 5.05 g/t Au

The Jam target area is thought to be the bedrock source of placer gold production 2 of 2,000 oz from Malamute Pup, which drains into Otter Creek from the north

Area represents an uplifted, upper-level equivalent to the Chicken Mountain system-monzonite intrusions suspected at depth

Tectonic completed first-ever drilling at Jam with a two-hole RC fence targeting blind mineralized intrusion at depth along strike from the Nielsen Prospect. Both holes intersected augite basalt with quartz-sulphide veining from collar to total depth, returning multiple narrow >1.0 g/t Au intercepts within broader 10-25 metre mineralized envelopes (see Figure 4).

CMR25-061

1.52g/t Au over 3.05 m, within

0.59 g/t Au over 9.14m

and

1.48 g/t Au over 3.05 m

and

3.56 g/t Au over 1.52

Ending in mineralization; total RC drill hole length 103.63 m

Exploration Significance: Results warrant detailed follow-up mapping and drilling to vector toward blind intrusion target at depth.

Golden Apex Intrusion Target

The Golden Apex is located approximately 1 km northeast of the Alpha Bowl target, believed to represent an unexposed intrusion situated in a favorable structural position between two known intrusions, Chicken Mountain and Black Creek.

Target Framework & Historic Significance

Outlined by a 2.5 km × 2.5 km resistive electromagnetic anomaly

Historic placer production of 682,000 oz Au from Flat, Slate, and Black Creek drainages 2 validating substantial bedrock gold sources in the area

Mapped mineralized hornfels units with grab samples assaying 2.68 g/t Au, suggesting favorable setting for blind intrusion at depth

Historic drill hole GA03-02 intersected 1.08 g/t Au over 13.33 m and 1.00 g/t Au over 22.86 m demonstrating the presence of gold mineralization within the structural block and supporting the interpretation of a blind intrusion target at depth

2025 Results

Three holes (two RC, one diamond) drilled in 2025 at Golden Apex were designed to test intrusion potential and follow up historic intercepts only on the eastern margin of the intrusion target. D rilling successfully identified key mineralized geological structures and alteration zones that provide critical vectoring information. These results will be integrated into advanced 3D lithological, structural, and geophysical models to refine drill targets and vector toward the interpreted blind intrusion at depth.

News Release Drill Results Summary

A summary of the results released today for the 17 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the three diamond drill core results are presented in Table 2. Full assay results for the 17 RC and three core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results .

Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3.

Flat Gold Project Regional Targets Overview Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Flat Gold Project: Click Here to View Video

Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.

Assay Results From 14 Additional Holes Pending

Remaining 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain

Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted, and validated

To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Figure 1: Oblique view of the Flat Project Area, highlighting the results from Jam, Black Creek, Alpha Bowl, Adit, and Chicken Mountain, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 1

Figure 2: Cross Section Looking North of Black Creek Drilling Line, highlighting drill results and higher-grade corridors can be viewed at : CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 2

Figure 3: Plan View and long section view of Chicken Mountain, highlighting the interpreted higher-grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 3

Figure 4: Cross Section Looking North of Jam Drilling Line, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 4

Table 1. Significant Highlights Black Creek RC Drill Results*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-056 0.00 13.72 13.72 0.23 RC including 0.00 6.10 6.10 0.31 TD=60.96m End in Min: Yes 42.67 57.91 15.24 0.39 including 44.20 48.77 4.57 0.76 CMR25-057 21.34 45.70 24.36 0.68 RC including 24.38 30.48 6.10 1.81 TD=71.63m End in Min: No 51.82 56.39 4.57 0.56 CMR25-058 0.00 24.38 24.38 0.50 RC including 3.05 19.81 16.76 0.65 TD=27.43m with 3.05 10.67 7.62 0.91 End in Min: No CMR25-059 0.00 57.91 57.91 3.80 RC including 0.00 48.77 48.77 4.50 TD=60.96m with 21.34 45.72 24.38 7.79 End in Min: No with 39.62 45.72 6.10 15.19 CMR25-062 3.05 36.58 33.53 0.51 RC including 16.76 36.58 19.81 0.80 TD=94.49m with 16.76 19.81 3.05 1.24 End in Min: No and with 27.43 36.58 9.14 1.14 60.96 77.72 16.76 0.23 including 60.96 68.58 7.62 0.38 CMR25-063 18.29 33.53 15.24 0.35 RC including 25.91 30.48 4.57 0.87 TD=79.25m End in Min: Yes 74.68 79.25 4.57 0.76 including 76.20 77.72 1.52 1.68

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Jam RC Drill Results*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-060 0.00 13.72 13.72 0.25 RC including 6.10 9.14 3.05 0.69 TD=99.06m End in Min: No 53.34 73.15 19.81 0.28 including 54.86 56.39 1.52 1.26 and including 64.01 65.53 1.52 1.09 CMR25-061 0.00 9.14 9.14 0.59 RC including 4.57 7.62 3.05 1.52 TD=103.63m End in Min: Yes 39.62 44.20 4.57 1.09 including 39.62 42.67 3.05 1.48 54.86 79.25 24.38 0.28 including 56.39 57.91 1.52 1.74 73.15 74.68 1.52 1.12 86.87 88.39 1.52 3.56

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Alpha Bowl RC Drill Results*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-123 1.52 16.76 15.24 0.53 RC including 1.52 6.10 4.57 0.72 TD=188.98m and including 15.24 16.76 1.52 2.24 End in Min: Yes 27.43 28.96 1.52 0.67 60.96 62.48 1.52 1.09 74.68 88.39 13.72 1.51 including 79.25 85.34 6.10 3.08 with 79.25 80.77 1.52 10.60 112.78 120.40 7.62 0.65 including 112.78 115.82 3.05 1.42 161.54 169.16 7.62 0.25 including 161.54 164.59 3.05 0.50 185.93 188.98 3.05 1.15 CMR25-124 3.05 19.81 16.76 0.63 RC including 18.29 19.81 1.52 5.57 TD=137.16m End in Min: No 89.92 96.01 6.10 1.05 including 92.96 94.49 1.52 3.47 105.16 117.35 12.19 0.62 including 105.16 106.68 1.52 1.01 and including 112.78 115.82 3.05 1.74

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Golden Apex RC Drill Results*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-053 79.25 82.30 3.05 0.80 RC including 80.77 82.30 1.52 1.31 TD=121.92m End in Min: No 86.87 89.92 3.05 0.36

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Alpha Bowl Diamond Drill Core Assay Results*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMD25-033 6.00 15.00 9.00 0.88 DD including 6.00 8.00 2.00 3.50 TD=300.53m with 7.00 8.00 1.00 6.39 End in Min: No 27.00 31.00 4.00 0.43 including 30.00 31.00 1.00 1.55 42.00 44.00 2.00 0.41 49.00 61.00 12.00 0.28 including 50.00 51.00 1.00 1.90 74.00 85.00 11.00 0.53 including 74.00 81.00 7.00 0.74 with 74.00 75.00 1.00 3.40 and with 80.00 81.00 1.00 1.33 97.00 110.00 13.00 0.25 including 104.00 105.00 1.00 1.87 118.00 126.00 8.00 0.28 including 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.54 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.13 172.00 178.00 6.00 0.67 including 175.00 178.00 3.00 1.08 CMD25-035 26.00 49.00 23.00 0.71 DD including 27.00 28.00 1.00 12.26 TD=309.98m End in Min: No 58.00 62.00 4.00 0.48 including 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.68 92.00 98.00 6.00 0.56 including 92.00 94.00 2.00 1.20 107.00 112.00 5.00 0.18 including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.71 127.00 138.00 11.00 0.29 including 127.00 134.00 7.00 0.42 with 131.00 132.00 1.00 1.13 163.00 185.00 22.00 0.37 including 163.00 177.00 14.00 0.49 with 173.00 177.00 4.00 0.82 220.00 238.00 18.00 0.21 including 222.00 224.00 2.00 0.71 253.00 256.00 3.00 0.36 297.00 305.00 8.00 0.42 including 297.00 305.00 8.00 0.34 with 297.00 298.00 1.00 1.79

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Golden Apex Diamond Drill Core Assay Results*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMD25-006 39.01 45.00 5.99 0.23 DD including 39.01 42.00 2.99 0.41 TD=264.87m End in Min: No 74.10 78.16 4.06 0.24 89.00 92.94 3.94 0.54 including 89.00 90.00 1.00 1.83 207.20 208.23 1.03 0.43 233.10 234.10 1.00 0.56

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain

Hole No. Type Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect Purpose CMD25-006 DDH 295 -70 264.87 553144 6919747 Golden Apex Exploration CMR25-053 RC 90 -55 121.90 552421 6919596 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-054 RC 90 -75 79.20 552421 6919596 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-055 RC 285 -55 41.10 555491 6923701 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-056 RC 285 -75 61.00 555491 6923700 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-057 RC 285 -55 71.60 555477 6923704 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-058 RC 285 -55 27.40 555429 6923730 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-059 RC 284 -65 61.00 555429 6923730 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-060 RC 90 -70 99.10 555789 6928168 Jam Exploration CMR25-061 RC 90 -50 103.60 555790 6928168 Jam Exploration CMR25-062 RC 284 -55 94.50 555396 6923741 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-063 RC 284 -65 79.20 555396 6923741 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-064 RC 284 -55 100.60 555341 6923735 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-065 RC 284 -55 85.30 555276 6923751 Black Creek Exploration CMR25-123 RC 125 -55 189.00 552058 6919206 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-124 RC 125 -75 137.20 552057 6919206 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-125 RC 125 -55 132.60 552118 6919201 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-126 RC 125 -55 187.50 552065 6919096 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-033 DDH 270 -60 300.53 552104 6918919 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-035 DDH 90 -55 309.98 552107 6918916 Alpha Bowl Exploration

Footnotes and References:

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

