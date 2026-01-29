Predis.ai Launches Agent Mode to Transform Ad Creation with Strategic AI Concepts

New Agent Mode empowers marketers, agencies, and creators to generate multiple ad concepts and creative angles faster with AI strategy.

Predis.ai today announced the launch of Agent Mode, a major upgrade to its AI ad creative and video engine designed for SaaS companies, agencies, business owners, and content creators. Agent Mode goes beyond traditional tools by acting as a digital creative strategist. As an AI ad generator , it helps teams create high-converting ads from initial concept through final execution.

Strategic Intelligence Over Simple Automation

Unlike traditional AI tools that simply create variations of a single idea, Agent Mode follows a professional marketing workflow. Each project generates four distinct ad hooks and angles based on industry-specific performance data. This allows marketers to test multiple strategic directions bold, minimal, or lifestyle-focused without restarting the creative process. By providing multiple conceptual directions upfront, users can find winning angles faster and reduce the time spent on trial-and-error design.

Combating Creative Fatigue

Creative fatigue remains one of the biggest challenges for digital advertisers, often causing declining click-through rates and engagement over time. Agent Mode helps brands maintain campaign freshness by delivering new concepts while allowing users to add their own specific “angles” or creative styles. This ensures campaigns stay engaging, protecting lead generation and sales performance over longer periods and across multiple platforms.

Leveling the Playing Field for Small Teams

By combining the strategic insight of a professional ad strategist with the capabilities of a high-end design team in a single tool, Agent Mode enables even small teams to compete with large-scale agencies. The tool handles complex tasks such as scene composition, visual consistency, and performance-driven creative adjustments, giving every creative asset a strategic foundation and high conversion potential.

Driving the Future of Digital Advertising

As social media platforms increasingly prioritize visually compelling and video-first content, the need for efficient, high-quality ad production is more critical than ever. Predis.ai’s Agent Mode addresses this challenge, enabling marketers and creators to produce multiple professional-grade ads quickly, optimize performance, and scale campaigns without the traditional resource burden.

About Predis.ai

Predis.ai is an AI tool that helps businesses create, optimize, and scale ad and video content. It enables users to generate ad creatives, videos, and marketing materials tailored for social media and performance-driven campaigns, making professional advertising accessible to businesses of all sizes.

