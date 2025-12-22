Tectonic Metals Drills 4.05 G/T AU Over 30.48 Meters, Including 8.84 G/T AU Over 13.72 Metres at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Chicken Mountain’s Adit Zone Delivers Near-Surface High-Grade Gold with Expansion Potential

Assay Results Pending from 103 Additional Drill Holes Across Chicken Mountain, Alpha Bowl, Golden Apex, Black Creek and Jam Intrusion Targets

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional assay results from 11 drill holes completed during the 2025 drill campaign at Chicken Mountain and the Adit Zone, located within the Company’s flagship ~99,800 acre Flat Gold Project (“Flat”) in Southwest Alaska.

The 11 drill holes (9 reverse circulation (“RC”) and 2 diamond core) reported herein represent approximately 1,460 m of drilling from the Company’s 18,373 m, 125-hole, 2025 drill program across the Flat Gold Project. All drill holes intersected gold mineralization, with 10 of the 11 holes ending in mineralization, maintaining Tectonic’s 100% drill-hit success rate at Flat.

The RC fence of drilling announced today intersects a 550-metre-wide mineralized section that remains open in all directions highlighting the potential of the Adit Zone.

Assay results from 103 additional drill holes are currently pending and expected to be reported in Q1 2026. Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received and interpreted.

Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Adit Zone: Click Here to View Video

ADIT ZONE DELIVERS NEAR-SURFACE HIGH-GRADE GOLD

The Adit Zone represents a high-priority, 2 kilometre (“kms”) long gold target within the Chicken Mountain intrusion. The zone is defined by a strong gold-in-soil anomaly coincident with a magnetic low, a geophysical signature commonly associated with hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization at the Flat Project and in Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (“RIRGS”).

The significance of the Adit Zone is further reinforced by its position flanked by three past-producing placer gold creeks – Happy Creek, Idaho Bench, and Slate Creek – which together produced approximately 206,400 ounces of placer gold*. This historical placer production is interpreted to have been shed from the Adit Zone’s primary bedrock gold source (see Figure 1).

Highlighting the emerging potential of this zone, drill hole CMR25-121 intersected:

4.05 g/t Au over 30.48 metres , including

8.84 g/t Au over 13.72 metres

Starting from 53.34 metres hole length and ending in mineralization

Peter Kleespies, M.Sc.,P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, commented:

“These results showcase the strength of the Chicken Mountain intrusion gold system. We are seeing a compelling combination of near-surface high-grade mineralization at the Adit Zone alongside broad, continuous zones of bulk-tonnage mineralization at Chicken Mountain. What’s remarkable is that every time we test the limits of the system, whether along strike or at depth, we continue to intersect significant gold mineralization.”

DRILL HIGHLIGHTS – CHICKEN MOUNTAIN’S ADIT ZONE

CMR25-121

38.10 g/t Au over 3.05 m , within

8.84 g/t Au over 13.72 m , within

4.05 g/t Au over 30.48 m

Reverse circulation drill hole ending in mineralization 1.88 g/t Au over 3.05 m; total hole length 103.63 m (refer to Table 1)

CMR25-110

2.30 g/t Au over 3.05 m, and

1.10 g/t Au over 9.14 m , all within

0.44 g/t Au over 80.77 m

Reverse circulation drill hole ending in mineralization 0.50 g/t Au over 6.10 m, total hole length 112.78 m (refer to Table 1)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1. Adit Structure: A High-Priority, High-Grade Structural Corridor

Located at a major structural contact between the Chicken Mountain (medium-grained monzonite) and Alpha Bowl zones (coarse-grained monzonite)

Tectonic’s current geological model identifies Adit as a key structural zone that was active during gold deposition, making it a prime location for the accumulation of higher-grade structures

Defined by a 2 km geophysical and gold-in-soil trend flanked by historically mined placer gold drainages

Current and historic drilling confirms mineralization over a 1 km strike length and to a depth of 200 m, with the system remaining open in all directions

Current and historic drilling and trenching have yielded higher-grade results near the surface

Upcoming drilling is designed to expand the known mineralization at Chicken Mountain toward the Northeast and Northwest, bridging the gap toward Alpha Bowl

These results confirm the presence of near-surface high-grade gold mineralization within a broader bulk-tonnage intrusive-hosted system, supporting the potential for high-grade starter pit scenarios within an open-pit development framework.

2. Bulk-Tonnage, Open-Pit, with Emerging Higher Grade Starter Pit Potential and Vertically Extensive Gold System is in Play

The RC fence drilling announced today intersected a 550-metre-wide mineralized section that remains open in all directions (See Figure 4 and video above)

3 km of mineralized strike length starting at surface (Chicken Mountain to Alpha Bowl, including the Adit Zone)

Chicken Mountain continues to demonstrate scale and continuity – drilling continues to define a strong, large gold system both along strike, width and depth with consistent grade and thickness.

3. 100% Drill-Hit Success Rate Continues at Chicken Mountain

107 of 107 holes drilled to date and each drill hole has intersected gold mineralization

63 of 107 holes ended in gold mineralization

Mineralization remains open at depth and is only constrained by drilled depth – not geology

4. Accelerating Toward Resource Definition

Chicken Mountain is emerging as the primary path toward a maiden resource estimate at Flat

5. Geological Characteristics Consistent with RIRGS Models

Alteration, geometry, and grade distribution are consistent with Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) models, including notable similarities to Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) Fort Knox Mine in Alaska

6. Heap Leaching Processing Potential – A Competitive Advantage

Latest assay results continue to intersect oxidized to partially oxidized quartz monzonite consistent with lithologies used in prior Flat metallurgical test work, further reinforcing the heap-leach processing potential

7. A summary of the results for the 9 RC holes is presented in Table 1 and a summary of the two core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3.

To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Click here to view drill plan maps and images . Select images below:

Figure 1: Oblique view of the Adit Structure relative to Alpha Bowl, Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, the Placer Gold Production 1 , and the gold-in-soil anomalous areas: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20251222-Figure1.png

Figure 2: Plan View and Long Section looking Northeast, composites with pending assays can be viewed at: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20251222-Figure2.png

Figure 3: Plan view highlighting the locations of the Alpha Bowl, Adit, and Chicken Mountain Structures, 2025 assay results are highlighted in white boxes and, historical results are highlighted in yellow. https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20251222-Figure3.png

Figure 4: Cross Section C-C’ showing the Adit Structure Long Section looking Northwest: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20251222-Figure4.png

Table 1. Summary of Adit Zone Chicken Mountain RC Drill Assay Results* Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-107 25.91 44.20 18.29 1.08 including 25.91 28.96 3.05 5.14 57.91 70.10 12.19 1.00 including 57.91 64.01 6.10 1.87 79.25 103.63 24.38 0.31 including 79.25 88.39 9.14 0.56 128.02 132.59 4.57 0.36 CMR25-108 1.52 3.05 1.52 1.26 38.10 44.20 6.10 0.61 73.15 79.25 6.10 0.59 83.82 91.44 7.62 0.42 CMR25-110 16.76 25.91 9.14 0.53 32.00 112.78 80.77 0.44 including 33.53 36.58 3.05 2.30 and including 91.44 100.58 9.14 1.10 and including 106.68 112.78 6.10 0.50 CMR25-111 12.19 13.72 1.52 0.72 18.29 22.86 4.57 1.42 28.96 99.06 70.10 0.40 including 28.96 41.15 12.19 0.57 and including 54.86 64.01 9.14 0.51 and including 79.25 88.39 9.14 0.63 CMR25-113 3.05 28.96 25.91 0.45 including 4.57 7.62 3.05 0.69 and including 18.29 22.86 4.57 0.83 33.53 108.20 74.68 0.24 including 41.15 48.77 7.62 0.68 with 45.72 47.24 1.52 2.45 including 103.63 106.68 3.05 0.80 CMR25-116 3.05 25.90 22.86 0.20 including 12.19 21.33 9.14 0.29 30.48 65.52 35.04 0.29 including 32.00 36.57 4.57 1.11 CMR25-119 1.52 10.67 9.14 0.43 19.81 103.63 83.82 0.34 including 38.10 53.34 15.24 0.59 with 44.20 53.34 9.14 0.81 including 65.53 73.15 7.62 0.50 including 89.92 103.63 13.72 0.53 CMR25-121 12.19 16.76 4.57 0.51 53.34 83.82 30.48 4.05 including 60.96 74.68 13.72 8.84 with 60.96 64.01 3.05 38.10 88.39 103.63 15.24 0.53 including 94.49 103.63 9.14 0.83 with 100.58 103.63 3.05 1.87 CMR25-122 45.72 47.24 1.52 0.74 54.86 59.44 4.57 0.51 *All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.1m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion. Table 2. Summary of Adit Zone Chicken Mountain Core Drill Assay Results* Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMD25-022 20.00 33.00 13.00 0.44 including 21.00 28.00 7.00 0.54 39.00 46.00 7.00 0.33 51.00 54.00 3.00 0.84 58.00 100.00 42.00 0.20 including 62.00 63.00 1.00 2.50 109.00 198.00 89.00 0.38 including 111.00 115.00 4.00 0.47 and including 121.00 125.00 4.00 0.63 and including 130.00 140.00 10.00 0.91 and including 144.00 157.00 13.00 0.57 and including 166.00 175.00 9.00 0.48 and including 195.00 198.00 3.00 0.72 205.00 227.00 22.00 0.35 including 218.00 224.00 6.00 0.96 249.00 256.00 7.00 0.88 CMD25-024 12.00 14.00 2.00 0.71 24.00 32.00 8.00 2.35 including 24.00 25.00 1.00 16.99 37.00 121.00 84.00 0.31 including 45.00 47.00 2.00 0.74 and including 60.00 62.00 2.00 0.50 and including 73.00 76.00 3.00 0.85 and including 91.00 93.00 2.00 1.84 and including 100.00 102.00 2.00 0.45 and including 107.00 108.00 1.00 4.46 and including 116.00 121.00 5.00 0.66 234.00 281.64 47.64 0.25 including 255.00 259.00 4.00 0.42 and including 274.00 281.64 7.64 0.52 and including 274.00 281.64 7.64 0.52 *All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.1m continuous below cut-off inclusion. Table 3. Details of Phase One Adit Zone Drill Holes at Chicken Mountain Hole No. Type Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect Purpose CMD25-022 DDH 120 -55 270.21 552379 6917584 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMD25-024 DDH 120 -55 281.64 552444 6917545 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-107 RC 120 -55 134.10 552540 6917434 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-108 RC 120 -75 91.44 552540 6917434 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-110 RC 120 -55 112.80 552607 6917395 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-111 RC 120 -75 99.10 552607 6917395 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-113 RC 120 -55 108.20 552662 6917366 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-116 RC 120 -55 93.00 552715 6917335 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-119 RC 120 -55 103.63 552757 6917309 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-121 RC 120 -55 103.63 552176 6917646 Adit Exploration CMR25-122 RC 120 -75 61.00 552176 6917647 Adit Exploration

To Learn More About Tectonic Metals:

Visit https://www.tectonicmetals.com/about/

View our 2025 Fact Sheet or Corporate Presentation

Tectonic invites you to take a virtual tour of our Flat Gold Project with both the CEO of Tectonic and one of Alaska’s largest for-profit Native Regional Corporations, Doyon Ltd.

To Be a Part Of “The Shift”, please subscribe to our email list by clicking here and follow us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Footnotes and References:

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire