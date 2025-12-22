Ovation Science Sees Expanded Opportunities for Its Topical Products Following U.S. Cannabis Rescheduling

Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT)(OTC PINK:OVATF) (“Ovation” or the “Company”) welcomes the recent U.S. rescheduling of cannabis and the potential introduction of a Medicare program that could allow patient access to much-needed, potentially life-changing CBD therapies, including topical formulations. Ovation’s science-based topical / transdermal cannabis products are supported by clinical evidence and demonstrated commercial success through its licensee network.

This Executive Order to reclassify cannabis is expected to have a positive impact on Ovation by reducing regulatory barriers and increasing acceptance of cannabinoid-based products, particularly non-intoxicating topicals. Rescheduling supports broader research, clearer compliance pathways, and greater institutional and healthcare openness to CBD and other cannabinoid formulations, helping accelerate market adoption. For Ovation, this creates expanded opportunities for our science-backed topical products to reach patients and consumers seeking safe, effective, and innovative solutions, while strengthening partnerships, distribution, and long-term growth potential. Ovation is well positioned to benefit from this regulatory development, particularly its transdermal CBD topical products which are THC-free; meeting anticipated eligibility requirements for inclusion in a potential Medicare reimbursement program. Such a program could help seniors manage common health and wellness concerns and improve quality of life. Approximately 68 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare, with an estimated 35% experiencing inflammation-related conditions such as arthritis (Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). While additional research is greatly needed, early studies suggest CBD may help reduce pain associated with inflammation, cancer and other conditions. Cannabis rescheduling may further enable expanded research, particularly in collaboration with government and academic institutions.

Ovation’s topical formulations have demonstrated superior delivery of cannabinoids to and through the skin. In comparative laboratory testing, Ovation’s topicals achieved CBD bioavailability of 82%, compared to just 2-3% for competing topical products. By contrast, oral CBD products, such as gummies, typically exhibit bioavailability of approximately 6%, as the compound must first pass through the liver (“first-pass metabolism”), where an estimated 70-75% of CBD is broken down before reaching systemic circulation. In addition to these challenges, CBD is known for poor water solubility and low stability. Ovation’s proprietary Invisicare® drug delivery technology and formulations are designed to uniquely overcome these limitations.

“We are very encouraged by this transformative announcement from the White House and see it as a significant opportunity to license our topical products to companies seeking to expand into the U.S. market,” said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. “Our ongoing success with licensees in four states has already demonstrated strong demand for effective, science-based transdermal solutions. Licensees recognize the value of high-margin topical products that drive customer satisfaction and repeat purchasing. Greater regulatory flexibility around cannabis is expected to positively impact our financial results through potential Medicare reimbursement, expanded licensing opportunities, and increased research activity-creating long-term value for our shareholders and supporting continued investment in the cannabis industry.”

Invisicare® Proven Technology Platform

Ovation’s competitive advantage centers on its patented Invisicare® skin delivery system, with over two decades of pharmaceutical research. Laboratory testing demonstrated dramatically superior bioavailability providing substantially more CBD, THC and other cannabinoids effectively delivered to and through the skin using Ovation’s Invisicare technology, ensuring consumers receive maximum therapeutic benefit.

Ovation continues to seek growth opportunities in both in the USA and internationally including Canada, Europe, and Australia.

