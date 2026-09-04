TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition Launches: A Phone Delivering Italian Aesthetics and Spirit with Power and Energy

TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition features iconic Tonino Lamborghini design languages, while upholding the POVA series’ signature all-around performance from computing, imaging to AI.

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, today launched the TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition. Crafted as an all-around high-performance device wrapped in distinctive design, it speaks to those who seek a life beyond the ordinary — driven by an unwavering passion for performance, uncompromised style and design excellence.

The POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition answers this demand: iconic Italian design speaking strength and energy; a dual-chipset architecture delivering the speed; Sony sensors capturing vivid images, and an array of practical AI functions empowering users every day.

The collaboration, first announced in March, is driven by both brands’ desire to stand out through bold innovations. The multi-year partnership combines the best of both worlds: TECNO’s deep well of innovation, technical mastery, and intimate understanding of a new generation of users; as well as Tonino Lamborghini’s Italian craftsmanship, engineering and mechanical heritage, and an unmistakable lifestyle experience.

“Too often, phone makers choose the ‘safest option’ even at the loss of individuality. Meanwhile, TECNO is known to choose the road less taken with highly distinguishable designs and functions, revolutionizing the digital experiences of hundreds of millions,” said Jack Guo, general manager of TECNO. “The launch of TECNO POVA 8 Pro Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition represents a defining moment for TECNO. With this model, we create not only a new product but a journey throughout the design, the interface, the configurations and even AI.”

“For over 45 years, I have translated the strength of my mechanical heritage and my eclectic vision into pioneering partnership, selected markets and products shaped by a distinctive idea of Italian lifestyle and an uncompromising personal spirit. With TECNO, we are proud to bring this vision into this category, where technology becomes more than function: it becomes character, identity and personal expression,” said Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A. “The TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition captures my bold spirit: precision, energy, craftsmanship and an unmistakable design attitude. It is not a style applied on the surface, but a character running through the product itself. Created for those who are not satisfied with ordinary technology, it is a smartphone with a story, with spirit and with a clear statement of lifestyle.”

Bold Design, in Every Layer

TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition builds around the most unmistakable elements of the Tonino Lamborghini design: the black-and-red palette of charisma and energy; and a hexagon pattern of strength and endurance.

At its center lies the Pulse Line — the arresting visual focal point inspired by mechanical precision and the flow of kinetic energy. Encircling it is the Signature Shield hexagonal pattern. Thanks to a dual-layer stacking process, the rear panel offers a refined reflective quality and includes countless internal mirror structures that refract and redirect light. As the phone rotates, red elements surface from and then dive into the light and shadows, as if raw energy flushes across the surface of the phone.

Between the two layers, a physical height difference creates genuine spatial depth, recreating the layered geometry found in mechanical designs. The Tonino Lamborghini logo, rendered in a premium metallic finish, anchors the composition as the testament of the aesthetics.

The boldness extends through the entire user experience. A bespoke interface theme reworks dozens of icons in a black-and-red palette with glass-like material effects. The boot animation unfolds with the Pulse Line and crimson energy. A customized “L” signature, part of the brand heritage, effect appears on the Alive Matrix Display with other pre-defined scenarios and customization options. The ringtone is also bespoke.

The model, meanwhile, is also unmistakably POVA with the trinity camera module. A dedicated One-Tap Button on the side provides instant access to favorite apps, customizable gaming actions, and quick shortcuts. At 7.39mm thin, the model hosts a 6,500mAh battery. Tests by TECNO show the battery operates normally from -20°C to 60°C and maintains over 80% health even after 2,000 complete charge cycles, or up to six years of battery life.

Bold Performance, in All Aspects

A dual-chipset architecture drives the performance of TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition: A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G platform, a P1 Graphic Chip developed by TECNO, supported by a 5K IceShield Vapor Chamber Cooling System.

The 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G platform features intelligent scheduling and is well-suited for large games and multi-tasking while maintaining superior power efficiency even on high-speed 5G networks.

The P1 Graphic Chip offloads GPU rendering to deliver up to 144FPS in supported mainstream titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG, Call of Duty, and Honor of Kings; up to 90FPS in supported heavy titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Wuthering Waves. 1.5K resolution is available across 30+ games, and so is HDR quality when supported*.

Managing heat is the 5K IceShield VC Cooling System. It includes a 5000mm² vapor chamber with a 9-layer thermal architecture with direct copper contact to the CPU, making the total heat dissipation area over 22,000mm². Even in heated temperatures, the phone continues to dissipate heat and perform effectively.

Bold Moments, in Clear Shots

TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition is equipped with LYTIA™ 700C OIS main camera, co-engineered with Sony and built around a 1/1.56-inch sensor. The sensor features 2×2 OCL (On-Chip Lens) technology, enabling faster and more precise autofocus even in challenging lighting conditions.

The Sony’s LYTIA™ 700C sensor also delivers a larger light-sensitive area and a clear advantage in night photography and low-light scenarios. The integrated OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) further reduces blur from hand shakes, making handheld shots sharper and video recording steadier.

For those looking for details, TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition supports 2× lossless zoom and a dedicated 50MP high-pixel mode. In addition, it includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots, and a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Bold Visuals, in Vivid Colors

A 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz HyperLux AMOLED screen with adaptive refresh rate balances performance and battery life. The DCI-P3 wide color gamut standard, used in Hollywood film production ensures faithful restoration of blockbusters on the screen. The peak brightness reaches 4,500 nits. With a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 2,800Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, the screen is also hyper-accurate and responsive, giving users an edge in both browsing and gaming.

Additionally, Wet & Oily Finger Touch Recognition 2.0 keeps the screen responsive even in heavy rain, with sweaty hands, or when hands contact fat, oil, or lubricants. You can also control your phone effortlessly inside a waterproof pouch while showering or enjoying water activities.

Bold Life, with Practical AI

The TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition delivers practical AI functions for real-world benefits, from productivity to health.

AI YouTube Summary recognizes copied YouTube links and turns lengthy videos into clear notes with timeline markers, key points and structured summaries. All-Scenario Noise Cancellation automatically identifies the “voiceprint” of the intended speaker and filters out all other noises — including other human voices in the background. Users can switch among modes to adapt to their environment, from calls, recordings, to meetings, and ensure their voice cuts through the background noise of busy commutes or crowded offices.

AI LightMaster 2.0 enhances photography by removing unwanted flares, reflections, and shadows, ensuring photos are polished and ready for confident sharing. With AI Health** in select markets, users can measure key health metrics including blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart rate and respiration with only a face scan.

These AI functions join a broader suite of smart tools, from AI Writing for rewriting, polishing, and summarizing text, to the AI Theme Generator that creates completely customized phone themes.

Bold Perseverance, on All Occasions

The TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition is engineered to endure. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, industry-leading IP69/69K/68/66 dust and water resistance and SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification suggest the device is reliable against the elements: from scratches, sand and rain to drops.

To ensure a secure and smooth experience for years to come, the device runs on HiOS 16 and will receive two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches. TECNO also offers three years of free 256 GB cloud storage, and in select markets, eligible users can access a 3-month Google AI Plus (2 TB) extended trial at no charge. The trial brings more access to Google AI and 2 TB of cloud storage***.

*FPS, 1.5K resolution, and HDR support may vary by game, version, settings, and actual usage. All game names and trademarks belong to their respective owners.

** For reference purposes only and is not a medical device.

** For more information on eligibility of the Google AI Plus trial, please check the terms and conditions.

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About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

About Tonino Lamborghini

Since 1981, Tonino Lamborghini brand has stood out for innovative design and exclusive luxury. With a product range spanning watches, eyewear, fashion accessories, hospitality, real estate, total living, luxury beverages and electric golf carts, the brand embodies Italian elegance and sophistication.

For more information: www.lamborghini.it

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SOURCE TECNO