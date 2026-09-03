Quickplay Launches Live Operations, Bringing AI-Enriched Orchestration and Operational Control to Live Broadcast Channels

Operators can now control distributed stations, enforce standards network-wide, transform newscasts into social and vertical content, correct station errors in real-time all via a single console

AMSTERDAM , Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Quickplay, the Content to Value Operating System for media and entertainment, today announced Live Operations, a cloud-native, centralized management control plane for managing live broadcast and OTT channels. With it, operators can now manage scheduling, signal control, ad decisioning, clip production, and monitoring and observability from one console. AI is distributed across entire live broadcast workflows, enabling newsrooms to apply intelligence in completely new ways including across editorial. Quickplay will publicly debut Live Operations at IBC 2026, Hall 5.G86.

Ideal for broadcasters and streaming operators running live-linear and FAST channels, news organizations managing distributed stations without full-time on-site engineering staff, sports rights holders with regional blackout requirements, and multi-channel operators running multiple simultaneous channels, Live Operations provides operational control at scale. At a time when broadcasters spend approximately 75% of their time on technical workflows, this capability unchains them from those responsibilities so they can focus on delivering the high-quality live programming viewers depend on.

Most operators manage live across a stack of tools that don’t share signals: scheduling in one system, signal control in another, ad break management in yet another, with clipping handled as a separate post-production workflow entirely. When something breaks, teams find out late and must work across multiple systems to fix it.

“Many broadcasters today use AI to do smart things in metadata, in packaging, in ad decisioning, each creating individual value, yet completely disconnected from the others. With live programming, the time needed to connect these dots is time operators simply don’t have. Viewers will have moved on, as will the revenue,” said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. “AI at a single step creates value. But AI orchestrated across every step, across an entire broadcast network, creates compounding value. At IBC, we’re showcasing the power of this live AI workflow and highlighting the success Television New Zealand (TVNZ) and Gray Media are seeing with it.”

What Live Operations Does

Live Operations is the operator-facing control plane inside the Content to Value Operating System. From a single console, operators control:

Scheduler and EPG Management: Enables operators to manage metadata, and build and manage all content from one, centralized location including live events, VOD assets, slates, and replays. Unscheduled gaps and schedules conflicts are flagged and corrected before going live.

Enables operators to manage metadata, and build and manage all content from one, centralized location including live events, VOD assets, slates, and replays. Unscheduled gaps and schedules conflicts are flagged and corrected before going live. Live Channel & Signal Control : Gives users control over what’s on air at each moment including input switching, slate insertion, fallback triggering, stream acquisition, and channel start and stop operations, all from a single dashboard.

: Gives users control over what’s on air at each moment including input switching, slate insertion, fallback triggering, stream acquisition, and channel start and stop operations, all from a single dashboard. Ad Break and SCTE-35 Management : Enables users to automate ad break timing through SCTE-35 cues. Users can also view real-time metadata to improve ad decisioning, a revenue protection feature for ad-supported channels.

: Enables users to automate ad break timing through SCTE-35 cues. Users can also view real-time metadata to improve ad decisioning, a revenue protection feature for ad-supported channels. Live Disruption and Fallback: Delivers automated and manual fallback protection for signal loss and unexpected disruptions. When the live input drops below configured health thresholds, the platform automatically routes output to a pre-configured looped VOD fallback asset without operator intervention. Fallback at any time can proactively be triggered at any time, and is local to the Quickplay platform, never dependent on an external signal source.

Delivers automated and manual fallback protection for signal loss and unexpected disruptions. When the live input drops below configured health thresholds, the platform automatically routes output to a pre-configured looped VOD fallback asset without operator intervention. Fallback at any time can proactively be triggered at any time, and is local to the Quickplay platform, never dependent on an external signal source. Live-to-VOD and Clip Factory: Transforms each newscast into a catalog of distributable content automatically. AI analyzes live event recordings and packages it into a series of branded short clips, complete with new metadata, ready for verticalization and syndication, removing the burden of responsibility from producers and reporters.

Transforms each newscast into a catalog of distributable content automatically. AI analyzes live event recordings and packages it into a series of branded short clips, complete with new metadata, ready for verticalization and syndication, removing the burden of responsibility from producers and reporters. Monitoring & Observability: Ensures real-time visibility into every layer of the live delivery chain via a unified dashboard.

“Live has no margin for error,” said Juan Martin, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Quickplay. “Live Operations challenges today’s status quo by eliminating the need for disconnected systems so that if something breaks down during a live broadcast, teams are notified and a fix is in process in real-time. No dead air, no missed SCTE cues, no failed signals. This is AI doing what it should do, backed by the assurance of a Content to Value Operating System purpose-built to support transformation.”

Live Operations is a part of Quickplay’s Content to Value Operating System which connects every step of digital media production and monetization into one smart system, built on five engines: Stream, Enrich, Activate, Engage, and Maximize. Live Operations lives within Stream, which delivers broadcast-grade, scalable streams for live, VOD, catch-up, and virtual channels. As a part of the larger system, Live Operations is inherently connected to other engines, bringing the value of true orchestration to the entire workflow of a broadcast network.

Quickplay will showcase Live Operations at IBC 2026 in Hall 5.G86. Schedule your meeting here.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is the Content to Value Operating System for media and entertainment, connecting every stage of the content lifecycle, from creation to monetization. By applying intelligence where it drives measurable impact, Quickplay enables broadcasters, sports operators, streamers, and creators to turn their catalogs into revenue. Quickplay powers 2.5 billion streaming minutes per month, with 5 billion ad impressions served and 99.999% streaming uptime.

Quickplay was founded by four innovators with deep media and entertainment technology experience from AT&T, McKinsey and Company, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Headquartered in Toronto, the company has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, and throughout Europe. For more information, visit quickplay.com.

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SOURCE Quickplay