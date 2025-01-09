TECNO Named Among 2024-2025 Global Top 10 Smartphone Brands and Wins Dual Product Innovation Awards at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, a global innovative technology brand, celebrates a landmark achievement at CES 2025. The brand earned three awards: its selection as one of the 2024-2025 Global Top 10 Smartphone Brands, marking its third consecutive win, and recognition for its groundbreaking products, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and Pocket Go AR Handheld Gaming Device, which claimed prestigious product innovation awards.

The annual CES Global Top Brands Award and Product Innovation Awards, celebrates global consumer electronics brands leading in frontier innovations. This prestigious platform, often referred to as the “Oscars of the Global Consumer Electronics Industry,” recognizes the brands and products that have not only made a remarkable impact on the global market, but also set new standards for technology and consumer experience across the industry.

A Legacy of Innovation and Global Impact

“This achievement is a testament to our breakthroughs and accomplishments in building an intelligent product ecosystem. Each of the awarded products embodies a distinct aspect of our brand’s innovation: from cutting-edge AI advancements to transformative user experiences. These innovations enable us to accelerate the adoption of AI and emerging technologies in key markets, ensuring that consumers in emerging markets can fully benefit from the digital revolution.” said Guo Lei, General Manager of TECNO.

In the past year, TECNO took bold strides toward its AI-powered future, introducing a series of innovations- TECNO launched the newest PHANTOM foldable series, bringing practical AI-powered features and functions that make a real difference in people’s lives. By integrating advanced AI algorithms with extensive multi-skin tone database, TECNO launched an upgraded Universal Tone technology, further takes up the challenge of solving skin tone “color bias” in smartphone imaging and formed partnerships with top global universities such as Leeds University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Dar Al – Hekma University in Saudi Arabia.

“TECNO exemplifies how global innovation can resonate locally,” said Zhu Dongfang, President of the Asian Digital Group, speaking on behalf of the jury. “Its commitment to making advanced technology accessible and impactful for emerging markets not only redefines the user experience but also cements its standing as a trailblazer in smart devices and AI innovation.”

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold2 5G: Winner of the AI-Powered Foldable Phone Innovation Award

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G received the prestigious AI-Powered Foldable Phone Innovation Award, underscoring TECNO’s determination to reshape the foldable smartphone landscape.

Combining sleek design with powerful AI capabilities, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is an industry standout. Its ultra-thin profile—just 5.5mm when unfolded—sets a new standard for portability without sacrificing durability, thanks to its aviation-grade waterdrop hinge. Its 7.85-inch 2K AMOLED main screen and 6.42-inch curved AMOLED outer screen deliver immersive visuals, enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound for a premium multimedia experience.

Powered by TECNO’s Ella AI assistant, the device seamlessly integrates features like real-time translation, intelligent writing, and productivity tools, including the PHANTOM V Pen. This makes it an ideal companion for professionals seeking to blend creativity and efficiency.

TECNO Pocket Go: Winner of the Ultra-Portable AR PC Gaming Innovation Design Award

TECNO’s Pocket Go redefines portable gaming, winning the Ultra-Portable AR PC Gaming Innovation Design Award for its visionary integration of augmented reality (AR) with handheld gaming.

Weighing just 557 grams, Pocket Go delivers the immersive quality of a 215-inch TV projection in a compact, ultra-light design. Its VisionTrack technology leverages head tracking and AI algorithms to create an unmatched sensory gaming experience.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor, Pocket Go excels in performance, handling AAA gaming titles seamlessly while offering replaceable battery design, and PC-level cooling mechanisms for uninterrupted play. Beyond gaming, the device transitions effortlessly to productivity, and multimedia tasks and multi-usages, reflecting TECNO’s dedication to creating versatile technology.

With Pocket Go, TECNO merges gaming innovation with AR technology to deliver an immersive and portable experience like no other, showcasing its ability to continuously explore new frontiers in connected living, as a industry leader setting new global standards.

TECNO’s momentous achievements at the CES Global Top Brands Awards and Product Innovation Awards highlight its consistent efforts to innovate while addressing the unique needs of emerging markets. Staying true to its “Stop at Nothing”spirit, TECNO continues to enhance productivity, unleash creativity and remains resolute in its mission to bridge the digital divide and bring transformative experiences to markets.

