TDG Gold Provides 2025 Exploration Outlook & Update on the Aurora1 West Target

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration plans for the AuRORA1 West (“AuWEST”) target within the Company’s expansive and 100%-owned Greater Shasta-Newberry (“GSN”) Project in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia.

The AuWest Target – An Overview

Occurring immediately adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Company’s GSN Project, the 2024 Freeport-McMoRan – AMARC Resources Ltd. (“Freeport-Amarc”) AuRORA1 discovery represents an unusually high-grade, gold-copper-silver (“Au-Cu-Ag”) discovery in the Toodoggone District (see TDG news release Jan 17, 2025). TDG’s AuWEST target is the potential westward extension of AuRORA1.

The AuRORA1 mineralization was drill delineated to within ~40 metres (“m”) of TDG’s eastern property boundary. Freeport-Amarc’s drillhole JP24073 (Amarc news release dated Jan 20, 2025a) intersected 1.40 g/t Au, 0.34 % Cu, 2.81 g/t Ag over 131.0 m, including a higher-grade subinterval averaging 1.62 g/t Au, 0.37 % Cu, 2.94 g/t Ag over 95.0 m. This intercept begins at 102 m below surface and was drilled westerly, towards the TDG-Freeport-Amarc property boundary, and was terminated at a downhole depth of 399 m, adjacent to the eastern TDG-Freeport-Amarc property boundary (Figure 1 & Figure 2). TDG has not independently verified the Freeport-Amarc drilling data, and mineralization hosted on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on TDG’s property.

“The Toodoggone District is seeing a renaissance as a result of the AuRORA1 discovery. We are in the early days of determining the implications of this discovery, not only for how the Toodoggone District is viewed moving forward, but also for providing TDG and its stakeholders exposure to a priority drill target within metres of high-grade mineralization1,” said Fletcher Morgan, CEO of TDG Gold Corp. Mr. Morgan continued by stating: “Utilizing the publicly available data, TDG’s technical team has generated interpretative models of the AuRORA1 mineralization to assist with targeting of potential extensions. These models also utilized TDG’s geological, geochemical and geophysical data with the objective of establishing a mineralization signature that can be used for targeting across TDG’s extensive land holdings. With one of the largest land holding in the District, a substantial amount of historical exploration data and funding, TDG is well-positioned to undertake a broader exploration program across its holdings, in addition to drilling AuWEST, right on the boundary with AuRORA1.“

Induced Polarization Geophysical Survey

Despite AuRORA’s1 near surface nature, the mineralized zone does not appear to display a clear surficial geochemical signature and seems to be essentially a ‘blind’ target. However, based on Amarc’s news release dated Jan 17, 2025b, an Induced Polarization (“IP”) chargeability anomaly in excess of 20 millivolts per voltb (“mV/V”) appears to correlate with the AuRORA1 discovery.

Based on these results over and around the AuRORA 1 discovery, TDG plans to undertake an IP survey over the southern portion of its GSN Property to evaluate potential extensions of the IP anomaly onto TDG’s ground to assist with drill targeting.

Figure 1 – Location Map of TDG Targets.

Figure 2 – AuRORA1 Zone cross section looking due north. Envelope width 25 metres. Refer to Figure 1 for section location.

Airborne ZTEM Data Interpretation

Z-Tipper Electromagnetic (“ZTEM”) geophysical technique is a deep penetrating airborne method that measures relative resistivity contrasts in the sub-surface. This method has the ability to discern relative resistivity contrasts that occur between differing rock types at depth – potentially including intrusive porphyry bodies.

TDG possesses the data from an historical and spatially extensive, detailed ZTEM and magnetic airborne dataset that covers the broader GSN-AuRORA1 area. This ZTEM data displays a geophysical response that substantiates geometry of the Amarc-reported mineralization at AuRORA1, and appears to support TDG’s interpretation of a potential extension of AuRORA1 through to the AuWEST target. Similar responses in ZTEM geophysical data are also evident at TDG’s Shasta South and Newberry targets, providing support for these areas as exploration targets.

Magnetic Responses and Implications for TDG

Porphyry systems commonly have anomalous magnetic patterns associated with Cu-Au mineralization. The presence (or absence via hydrothermal destruction of magnetite) of magnetite can cause distinct magnetic anomalies in geophysical surveys and may be an indicator of a porphyry centre situated vertically below or proximal to an anomalous magnetic response.

The AuRORA1 discovery displays, based on Amarc’s news release dated Jan 17, 2025b, a magnetic signature due to the reported abundance of magnetite occurring in the rocks that appears to be spatially associated with the Au-Cu mineralization. TDG’s Shasta South and Newberry targets are also host to discrete magnetic features with an amplitude and geometry comparable to that observed at AuRORA1, supporting the prioritization as exploration targets.

Soil Survey – AuRORA1 Pathfinders

At the same time as the IP survey, and to be completed prior to drill targeting, TDG will undertake an extensive soil survey covering the GSN area, subject to field conditions. Although a few generations of historical soil surveys exist in this area and outline strong geochemical anomalies immediately west of AuRORA 1, the data sets are often limited in extent and/or did not analyse for a complete package of trace element pathfinders typically associated with porphyry-style mineralization.

In addition to the obvious porphyry pathfinder elements of Cu, Au and Ag, a full suite of trace element geochemistry will be analysed and used to assist with drill target selection. The 2025 IP and soil surveys will help prioritize targets in this underexplored area prior to initial drill testing.

Geology

TDG has the benefit of a number of geological mapping programs over the GSN area, but many of these were undertaken with a focus on understanding regional geology and/or epithermal Au-Ag opportunities. Very little mapping has focused on the often subtle, but unique features of porphyry Cu-Au systems. TDG has retained the services of a team of experienced porphyry geologists who will be mapping and sampling the GSN area in parallel with the geophysical and geochemical programs with the objective of better understanding the geology of this area prior to drilling.

2025 Drilling

Following completion of IP and soil geochemistry over priority areas immediately west of AuRORA1, TDG plans to mobilize a helicopter portable drill rig in early July 2025 with an initial focus on testing the AuWEST target. Results-driven targeting may justify additional rigs to test other areas defined by the planned 2025 geophysical, geological and geochemistry surveys.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company’s properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company’s properties.

2Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG’s Shasta Project pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimate (“Shasta MRE”) contained in this news release is derived from TDG News Release Jan 08, 2025 and is available on the TDG Website. An updated technical report for the 2024 MRE will be filed within 45 days of January 8th, 2025, on Sedar+ https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

aAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results from the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 20, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

bAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces New High Grade “AuRORA” Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 17, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 32,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership. TDG’s most advanced projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release May 01, 2023) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta (‘Greater Shasta-Newberry’; news release Jan 25, 2023) which abuts Amarc-Freeport’s AuRORA discovery. In Fall 2023, TDG published the first modern drill results from the Mets mining lease (news releases Sep 07, 2023, Sep 11, 2023 and Nov 28, 2023). In early 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the ‘Baker Complex’ (news release Feb 28, 2024).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “expand”, “represent”, “apparent”, “display”, “potential”, “demonstrate”, “impressive”, “appear”, “corroborate”, “anomaly”, “realize”, “considerable”, “obvious”, “establish”, “extrapolate”, “extensive”, “leverage”, “correlate”, “discern”, “common”, “abundance”, “steadfast”, “similar”, “evident”, “support”, “display”, due to”, “discrete”, “compare”, “expansive”, “underexplored”, “define”, “plan”, and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “could”, “may”, “would” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to TDG tenure; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions based on adjacent properties have relevance to TDG’s tenure; whether geophysical anomalies and targets located on TDG’s properties represent epithermal and/or porphyry-style mineralization and, if so, whether such mineralization has economic potential; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities; the actual timing of current and planned exploration activities; the interpretation that the Greater Shasta-Newberry Target Area represents a larger mineralized system encompassing several target zones and the potential that such zones may represent additional mineralized target zones; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

