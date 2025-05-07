Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Provides Shareholder Update on Sportstech’s Strong April 2025 and LTM Performance

Sportstech Announced Strong Results, with April 2025 revenue growth at 36% YOY

Current FX rates indicate that the LTM figures would be approximately $54M in Revenue and $5M in EBITDA through April 2025

Strong Business Momentum, Revenue and Positive EBITDA Underscore Target’s Operational Strength and Logic of Acquisition in advance of Closing

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) (“TRNR” or the “Company”), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands and pending acquirer of Sportstech and Wattbike, today provided an update to its shareholders about Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH, its pending acquisition target.

Earlier today, Sportstech announced 36% YOY revenue growth for April 2025, as well as last twelve month (“LTM”) performance through April 2025, equaling approximately $54M in revenue and $5M in positive EBITDA at current FX rates (reported in local currency as €47M in LTM Revenue and €5M in LTM EBITDA). Sportstech noted that its revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 was restrained by low inventory availability, but that it expects that revenue growth for the full year of 2025, relative to full-year 2024, to be closer to the 36% growth seen in April.

Ali Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Sportstech, said in the press release that “it was important to share the continued strength of our financial performance in anticipation of our upcoming joint trip to China with TRNR’s Founder and CEO, Trent Ward, to attend the China Sport Show and to further integrate and expand supplier partnerships in support of our shared growth goals. We expect to continue to grow strongly throughout 2025 and to contribute significant revenue and profitability to TRNR’s group’s financials after the acquisition is completed.”

The Company believes these results highlight Sportstech’s strong brand position, operational discipline, and growth trajectory in Europe. The pending acquisition is expected to close as early as the second quarter of 2025, as soon as regulatory and tax approvals are received.

For more commentary, information and details on the rationale for and structure of the expected acquisition, please see TRNR’s investor presentation on the Company’s investor website as well as its required filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol:TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR’s design is compact and easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company’s connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management’s assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of completing the acquisition of Sportstech in a timely manner or at all, the financial performance of the acquisition target, including the reported financials of Sportstech that have not been audited or reviewed by a PCAOB auditor and could vary materially once that audit or review work is completed and such financials are included in the Company’s reported financials, as well as the effect of the exchange rates of foreign currencies which can be volatile. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products and for Sportstech’s products if the acquisition is completed (collectively, the “Products”); competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our and Sportstech’s competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our Products and adequately maintain inventory of our Products; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our Products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

