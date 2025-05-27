TCL Introduces the QM8K Precise Dimming QD-Mini LED TV

The Company’s Cutting-Edge Crystglow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder Sets New Standard for LCD Color Viewing Angle with Virtually Edge-to-Edge Images

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced the latest addition to its 2025 TV lineup – the QM8K. Successor to the award-winning QM851G, the QM8K introduces the company’s own CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder. The QM8K will change the way consumers look at TV by combining new panel technology with the picture accuracy of its Halo Control System, stunning HDR impact from up to 35% more dimming zones and up to 65% higher peak brightness than previous series, and Audio by Bang & Olufsen for exceptional sound quality.

“At TCL, we are focused on continual improvement and wanted to put pressure on the market, especially in screen sizes over 75-inches, and our Precise Dimming Series does exactly that,” said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President, TCL North America. “The QM8K represents the culmination of TCL’s commitment to R&D and its performance delivers market-leading QD-Mini LED television technology, with a thin and elegant design that is worthy of its premium designation.”

Premium Design with Unmatched Performance

Enhancing its next gen QD-Mini LED technology, the TCL QM8K is the first Precise Dimming Series model to incorporate the new CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder. The high contrast anti-reflective panel now offers an ultra-wide viewing angle that virtually eliminates color shift with a 40% wider color viewing angle than its predecessor, while ZeroBorder revolutionizes TV panel design. The combined width of a TV’s bezel and border makes a significant impact on its visual appearance, and the TCL QM8K reduces that total width to just 3-4mm through special TV and panel materials and design. The QM8K sports a one-piece aerospace-grade aluminum alloy mold for high structural rigidity, anodized ceramic film for enhanced panel stability, and now small-scale LCD panel driver circuitry along the panel edges without creating any panel deformation or light leakage, to create a new fresh, premium look.

The Halo Control System yields three key benefits including enhanced color accuracy, enhanced gray scale accuracy, as well as virtually no blooming, for more natural, stunning picture quality. The new system’s Super High Energy LED Chip combines high brightness with increased light efficiency while a Super Condensed Micro Lens uses a narrower light path for more precise light control. Additionally, the new TCL Micro OD reduces optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate, helping avoid light overlap for virtually no blooming or halo effect, to produce clear, sharp edges between bright whites and dark blacks.

TCL’s enhanced QD-Mini LED backlight technology works in conjunction with a high contrast WHVA Panel to block out more of the light when the LCD closes for a better dark state, providing up to five times better native contrast. Furthermore, enhanced QLED technology combines a new Color Optimization Algorithm with more vibrant Quantum Crystals for significantly improved color accuracy.

Critical to achieve premium picture quality, processing also gets an upgrade in the TCL QM8K with Zero-Delay Transient Response for virtually no lag between the input signal and backlight response, preventing after-image blur and maximizing specular highlights. The Halo Control System also adds a Bi-Directional 23-bit Backlight Controller, allowing the finest granular control of over 65,000 levels of brightness for each LED so gray scale accuracy is elevated. In addition, the system includes a Dynamic Light Algorithm (DLA) that intelligently optimizes the incoming video to render SDR signals at near HDR level, for consistently pristine picture quality regardless of the content metadata.

TCL has also added Audio by Bang & Olufsen, to match its more accurate picture with exceptional sound quality. Cosmetically, the QM8K is enhanced with a thinner, flatter cabinet design for truly flush wall mounting, and an elegant pedestal stand for those that want to place it on their home theater furniture.

“With its unmatched combination of groundbreaking panel technology, enhanced picture accuracy, stunning HDR impact, and super-large TV value, the TCL QM8K is the new ‘Ultimate Choice’,” said Scott Ramirez, VP, Product Marketing and Development, Home Theater. “Once you see the ZeroBorder panel, you will never look at TV the same way again. Plus, with our new ultra-wide color viewing angle, the perfect seat is now anywhere in the room.”

TCL’s QM8K series replaces the award-winning QM851G from 2024 and offers:

Halo Control System – NEW Super High Energy LED Chip, Super Condensed Micro Lens, Micro OD, 23-bit Backlight Controller, Zero-Delay Transient Response, Dynamic Light Algorithm (DLA), High Contrast HVA Panel, Enhanced QLED & NEW Color Optimization Algorithm

NEW CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder

Anti-Reflective Panel

Up to LD3800 Precise Dimming

Up to HDR5000 Peak Brightness

TCL AiPQ Pro Processor

144Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

Game Accelerator 288, for up to blistering fast 288 VRR

NEW Filmmaker Mode

Dolby Vision IQ & HDR10+

IMAX Enhanced & AMD FreeSync PP Certifications

Audio by Bang & Olufsen, with Up-firing Dolby Atmos Drivers

NEW Backlit Remote

Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X

Hands-Free Voice Control (Far Field)

NEW Art Mode , Art Gallery and AI Art

, and AI Art Google TV with Enhanced TV GUI

Nextgen TV (ATSC 3.0)

NEW Thinner, Flatter, Cabinet with height adjustable pedestal stand (65″- 85″)

The new TCL QM8K is available at Best Buy in a 65″ for $2,299.99 MSRP and 85″ for $3,799.99 MSRP. Additional sizes including the 75″ for $2,999.99 MSRP and an XXL big screen in 98″ for $6,499.99 MSRP will be available next month.

