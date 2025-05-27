Strax Networks Brings Augmented Reality Experiences to The Verb Hotel’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration with “Meet Me Backstage” Event on May 28

BOSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of a decade of unforgettable hospitality, music, and culture, The Verb Hotel in Boston—an iconic destination inspired by the city’s deep-rooted rock ‘n’ roll legacy—is kicking off its summer programming with a unique and immersive event: “Meet Me Backstage” on May 28. This afternoon celebration not only marks The Verb Hotel’s 10-Year Anniversary, but also introduces a bold new collaboration with Strax Networks, bringing guests into the future of interactive storytelling with StraxAR.

Located adjacent to Fenway Park, The Verb has redefined the Boston boutique hotel experience since opening its doors, blending vibrant mid-century design with an unmistakable love for music history. Over the past decade, it has become a cultural landmark, known for its one-of-a-kind rooms themed around legendary artists, and for its ongoing celebration of sound and creative expression.

To kick off their anniversary “tour” and celebrate this milestone, The Verb is throwing an electrifying event featuring live music by Thaddeus Hogarth and the Thaddeus Hogarth Collective (THC) from 3 to 6 PM, an open-air social atmosphere with food and drinks, and a groundbreaking augmented reality activation powered by StraxAR.

Strax Networks, a leader in immersive AR & AI engagement, will be activating an array of experiences throughout the property. Guests can simply scan selected artwork, objects, posters, and decor elements—referred to as “targets”—with the StraxAR app to unlock exclusive video content and behind-the-scenes stories that bring The Verb’s music legacy to life.

The experience doesn’t stop there. Starting at the event on May 28, StraxAR will host a five-night Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt, encouraging guests to explore the hotel in search of hidden AR gems. Each evening, one lucky participant will win a collectible licensed mini guitar from AXE Heaven™, including:

Peter Frampton’s Phenix Gibson Les Paul

Phenix Gibson Les Paul Billy Gibbons’ signature “Billy Bo” Gretsch

signature “Billy Bo” Gretsch Jimi Hendrix’s official Monterey Fender Stratocaster Mini

official Monterey Fender Stratocaster Mini Bo Diddley’s turbocharged “Twang Machine”

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s distressed SRV custom Fender Strat

Additionally, Strax Networks will sponsor a giveaway of a set of Marshall headphones—a tribute to the premium Marshall Amplification sound systems that fill every room at The Verb with rich, analog warmth.

“Meet Me Backstage” is an open house event welcoming guests to America’s ONLY urban camping experience—Backstage at The Verb Hotel! The event is FREE and open to the public.

“This is more than a party—it’s an immersive journey through music history,” said Eric Singleton, CEO of Strax Networks. “We’re honored to help celebrate The Verb Hotel’s vibrant legacy and bring their story to life in a whole new way with StraxAR.”

About Strax Networks Inc.:

Founded in 2021, Strax Networks Inc. redefines augmented reality and AI as a communication and revenue-driving platform powered by user interest and intent. StraxAR™ bridges digital and physical worlds, enabling brands, businesses, and creators to engage audiences with limitless information, generating significant revenue streams across hospitality, entertainment, sports, publishing, pharmaceuticals, and retail.

With a simple scan via our globally available iOS and Android apps, StraxAR™, transforms any image or object into an interactive experience. Designed for instant engagement and scalable monetization, StraxAR™ empowers organizations to turn interaction into action.

For more information, visit https://www.straxnetworks.com.

Media Contact:

Roger Conner

Communications Director

Strax Networks Inc.

+1-302-316-130

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strax-networks-brings-augmented-reality-experiences-to-the-verb-hotels-10-year-anniversary-celebration-with-meet-me-backstage-event-on-may-28-302465866.html

SOURCE Strax Networks Inc.