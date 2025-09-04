TBS Dental Appoints Tim Rogan to Board of Directors and as Chief Commercial Officer

Leadership Expansion Marks a New Chapter for TBS Dental

TBS Dental, a leading innovator in surgical instrumentation and biologics, today announced the appointment of Tim Rogan to its Board of Directors. In addition to his board role, Tim will serve as Chief Commercial Officer in a strategic advisory capacity, guiding the company’s commercial strategy into its next phase of national and international expansion.

Rogan brings more than 30 years of experience in the dental industry, including over two decades in senior leadership roles with major global distributors. His deep industry knowledge, commercial acumen, and strong record of driving growth will be pivotal as TBS scales its biologics, surgical, and restorative categories.

“This is a true defining moment for TBS Dental,” said Haseeb Sajid, CEO of TBS Dental. “Tim’s commercial insight and leadership will help us scale to meet the growing demand for high-quality, clinically driven dental solutions. His belief in our mission and track record of success aligns perfectly with the vision we’re building.”

“I’m honored to join the TBS Board and support its commercial strategy,” said Tim Rogan. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen how patented innovation, when paired with education and execution, can transform markets. TBS is at that inflection point, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

“Tim is one of the most respected minds in this space,” added Jeff Smith, VP Sales at TBS Dental. “His addition reinforces our commitment to strategic, sustainable growth.”

This appointment marks a new chapter in TBS Dental’s journey and reflects its ongoing strategy to disrupt traditional dental categories through patented product innovation, education-first selling, and deep alignment with key industry partners. The company recently launched its BIOLOGCS line, complementing its flagship FRINGS® forceps and surgical instrumentation, as part of its mission to deliver clinically proven solutions that improve outcomes for dentists and patients alike.

About TBS Dental

TBS Dental is a leading innovator in dental instrumentation, biologics, and restorative solutions, committed to creating products that elevate clinical outcomes while improving practice efficiency. From its patented FRINGS® Forceps With Spring technology to its rezSHARP™ hygiene instruments and expanding BIOLOGICS portfolio, TBS delivers solutions that combine cutting-edge innovation with practical usability. Headquartered in Union, New Jersey, TBS partners exclusively with Patterson Dental to bring its products to clinicians across North America and beyond.

