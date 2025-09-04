Ensysce Biosciences Showcases Urgent Need for Safer Opioids at PAINWeek 2025 Symposium

~ Experts Spotlight TAAP™ and MPAR® as Next-Generation Solutions for Severe Pain ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today shared key takeaways from its standing-room-only symposium with about 400 attendees, “Pain Management, RE-Invented: A New Era for Analgesia”, held September 3, 2025, at PAINWeek in Las Vegas-the world’s largest pain management conference.

Moderated by Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce, the event brought together three leading authorities in pain medicine:

Dr. Jessica McCoun , Principal Investigator at CenExel Atlanta, opened with strategies for controlling acute post-operative pain using multi-modal therapy to prevent chronification, the gradual transition from acute pain to chronic pain. She stressed the urgent need for powerful yet safer opioid options to restore patient function rapidly while reducing risk.

Dr. Jeff Gudin , University of Miami Pain Center, examined the latest entrants to the analgesic toolbox-including NAV 1.8 inhibitors-and compared them to Ensysce’s Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) technologies, which uniquely use the body’s own chemistry to “switch on” pain relief with proper dosing and “switch off” opioid release in an overdose.

Dr. William Schmidt, Ensysce’s Chief Medical Officer, presented compelling data differentiating PF614 from other severe pain treatments, outlining the upcoming Phase 3 trial in acute post-surgical pain. He highlighted how TAAP™ and MPAR® could deliver superior analgesia while offering real-world overdose protection.

“This symposium marked our fourth major platform to showcase how Ensysce is reimagining opioid therapy,” said Dr. Kirkpatrick. “PAINWeek brings together the most influential voices in pain medicine, and the response to our clinical vision was overwhelmingly positive, with feedback that our message describing the uniqueness of our technology to improve opioids was clear and compelling. We’re committed to delivering the first opioid that not only treats severe pain effectively but also protects patients from the dangers of abuse and overdose.”

