TaxBandits Expands Forms 1042 and 1042-S Filing Support for Withholding Agents as March 16 Deadline Approaches

TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, expanded its IRS Forms 1042 and 1042-S support to assist withholding agents preparing for the upcoming filing deadline on March 16, 2026.

“Withholding agents have significant reporting responsibilities, and we’re dedicated to supporting them,” said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “Our expanded 1042 and 1042-S support is designed to help them manage credit reporting requirements and stay compliant with IRS regulations, all while remaining scalable.”

TaxBandits now supports Form 1042 line 67a and line 67b attachments. Withholding agents can attach the corresponding 1042-S forms to verify credit amounts when filing Form 1042 , supporting compliant reporting of withheld taxes.

Bulk upload for 1042 tax liability data will also be introduced next week, enabling withholding agents to facilitate expedited correction submissions.

The expansion builds on TaxBandits’ current end-to-end support for Forms 1042 and 1042-S, which includes free W-8BEN collection and 1042 Schedule Q submission, bulk data import for high-volume reporting, domestic and international recipient copy delivery, and The Bandit Commitment’s no-cost corrections and retransmissions.

Expanded 1042 and 1042-S capabilities are also available to application programming interface (API) clients for in-house reporting and distribution.

Forms 1042 and 1042-S are required for reporting U.S. source income paid to foreign persons and the associated withholding requirements.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2-certified, and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits’ parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

