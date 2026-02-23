Announcing the 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners

GUELPH, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Guelph and Centre Welington region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GUELPH AWARD RECIPIENTS

Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing
FOOT CLINIC
www.appliedbiomechanics.com

Atrix10 Inc.
COMPUTER CONSULTANTS – MANAGED IT SERVICES
www.atrix10.ca

Bert’s Auto & Tire
AUTOMOBILE TIRES
www.bertsautoandtire.com

Bushido Kids Karate
MARTIAL ARTS
www.bushidokids.com

Cameletti & Cameletti Law Office
LAWYER – GENERAL PRACTICE
www.cameletti.ca

Complete Bookkeeping Services
PAYROLL SERVICES
www.completebookkeeping.ca

Easy Flip Garage Doors Inc.
GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS
www.easyflipgaragedoors.ca

Gladiator Pro Wash
PRESSURE WASHING
www.gladiatorprowash.ca

Gowylde Real Estate
REAL ESTATE – RESIDENTIAL
www.gowylde.ca

Guelph Paving
PAVING CONTRACTOR
www.guelphpaving.com

Guelph Solar
SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
www.guelphsolar.net

Hartmann Windows & Doors
WINDOWS AND DOORS
www.hartmannwindowsanddoors.com

Karma Yoga
YOGA STUDIO
www.karmayogastudio.ca

M&T Printing Group
SIGNS
www.mtprint.com

Macho Movers
MOVING COMPANIES
www.machomovers.ca

McCormick Photography
PHOTOGRAPHER – WEDDING
www.mccormickphotography.ca

MGA Scaffolding Inc.
SCAFFOLDING
www.mgascaffoldinginc.com

MNP LTD.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/guelph

Natalie Maaden Laser & Spa
DAY SPA
www.nataliemaaden.com

Peace of Mind Care
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
www.pomcare.ca

Peekaboo Play Centre
INDOOR PLAYGROUND
www.peekabooplaycentre.ca

Reitzel Bros. Environmental
ASBESTOS REMOVAL
www.ags-environmental.com

Six Star Travel
TRAVEL AGENCIES
www.sixstartravel.ca

Troy’s Toys
AUTOMOBILE DEALER – PRE-OWNED
www.troystoys.net

Upper Grand Eye Care
OPTOMETRISTS / OPTICIANS
www.uppergrandeyecare.com

Vince Aluminum Awnings
CANOPIES AND AWNINGS
www.vincealuminumawnings.com

Ward Hearing Centre Inc.
HEARING SERVICES
www.wardhearing.ca

Wisdom’s Jewellers
JEWELLERS
www.wisdomsjewellers.com

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

