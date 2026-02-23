Announcing the 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Guelph and Centre Welington region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GUELPH AWARD RECIPIENTS

Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing

FOOT CLINIC

www.appliedbiomechanics.com Atrix10 Inc.

COMPUTER CONSULTANTS – MANAGED IT SERVICES

www.atrix10.ca Bert’s Auto & Tire

AUTOMOBILE TIRES

www.bertsautoandtire.com Bushido Kids Karate

MARTIAL ARTS

www.bushidokids.com Cameletti & Cameletti Law Office

LAWYER – GENERAL PRACTICE

www.cameletti.ca Complete Bookkeeping Services

PAYROLL SERVICES

www.completebookkeeping.ca Easy Flip Garage Doors Inc.

GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS

www.easyflipgaragedoors.ca Gladiator Pro Wash

PRESSURE WASHING

www.gladiatorprowash.ca Gowylde Real Estate

REAL ESTATE – RESIDENTIAL

www.gowylde.ca Guelph Paving

PAVING CONTRACTOR

www.guelphpaving.com Guelph Solar

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

www.guelphsolar.net Hartmann Windows & Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS

www.hartmannwindowsanddoors.com Karma Yoga

YOGA STUDIO

www.karmayogastudio.ca M&T Printing Group

SIGNS

www.mtprint.com Macho Movers

MOVING COMPANIES

www.machomovers.ca McCormick Photography

PHOTOGRAPHER – WEDDING

www.mccormickphotography.ca MGA Scaffolding Inc.

SCAFFOLDING

www.mgascaffoldinginc.com MNP LTD.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/guelph Natalie Maaden Laser & Spa

DAY SPA

www.nataliemaaden.com Peace of Mind Care

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.pomcare.ca Peekaboo Play Centre

INDOOR PLAYGROUND

www.peekabooplaycentre.ca Reitzel Bros. Environmental

ASBESTOS REMOVAL

www.ags-environmental.com Six Star Travel

TRAVEL AGENCIES

www.sixstartravel.ca Troy’s Toys

AUTOMOBILE DEALER – PRE-OWNED

www.troystoys.net Upper Grand Eye Care

OPTOMETRISTS / OPTICIANS

www.uppergrandeyecare.com Vince Aluminum Awnings

CANOPIES AND AWNINGS

www.vincealuminumawnings.com Ward Hearing Centre Inc.

HEARING SERVICES

www.wardhearing.ca Wisdom’s Jewellers

JEWELLERS

www.wisdomsjewellers.com

Learn more about 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire