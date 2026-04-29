Tax Day Has Passed but Your IRS Debt Hasn’t – Clear Start Tax Urges Taxpayers Who Missed the April 15 Deadline to Act Now

Millions who failed to file or pay now face penalties that grow every day – but the window to minimize the damage is still open.

The April 15 filing deadline has come and gone, and for millions of Americans the relief that comes with filing on time has been replaced by a growing sense of dread. Whether they ran out of time, lacked the funds to pay, or felt overwhelmed by the complexity of their situation, those who missed the deadline are now subject to IRS penalties and interest that began accruing the moment the clock struck midnight. Delay is the single most expensive mistake a taxpayer can make right now.

“The failure-to-file penalty is five times more expensive than the failure-to-pay penalty,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. “That distinction matters. Even taxpayers who cannot afford to pay a single dollar should still file their returns as soon as possible – filing alone can reduce the penalty exposure by 90 percent.”

The IRS imposes two distinct penalties on late taxpayers. The failure-to-file penalty runs at 5 percent of the unpaid balance for each month the return is late, up to 25 percent. The failure-to-pay penalty adds another 0.5 percent per month on outstanding balances. Interest compounds daily on top of both. A taxpayer who owes $10,000 and waits six months to file and pay could face more than $3,000 in combined penalties and interest. The reasons people miss the deadline vary – job loss, medical emergencies, missing documents, unexpected self-employment liability, or the incorrect assumption that an extension to file also extends the time to pay. Regardless of the cause, the IRS treats every unfiled return and unpaid balance the same way once April 15 passes.

“The IRS draws a clear line between taxpayers who are late and taxpayers who are non-compliant,” the spokesperson added. “Filing a late return – even without full payment – moves a taxpayer into the late-but-cooperative category, and that distinction can unlock resolution options that would otherwise be unavailable.”

Filing late is vastly preferable to not filing at all. Taxpayers who file their own returns control which deductions, credits, and adjustments reduce their taxable income. They stop the failure-to-file penalty from growing. And they demonstrate good faith, which matters when requesting penalty relief. Several IRS programs remain available to those who act:

First-time penalty abatement for taxpayers with a clean compliance history over the prior three years.

Reasonable cause abatement for those who can document circumstances beyond their control.

Installment agreements for structured monthly payments when the full balance cannot be paid at once.

Offers in compromise that may allow qualifying taxpayers to settle for less than the full amount owed.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

“Every day of inaction after April 15 costs money,” said the spokesperson. “But the financial cost is only part of it. The stress, the anxiety, the fear of opening the mailbox – those take a real toll. The sooner someone takes the first step, the sooner that weight begins to lift.”

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire