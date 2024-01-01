Humans Rule: Vocana Unveils First-of-its-Kind Verified Human Badge, Highlights Gigging Independent Artists

Starting in April, Vocana (vocana.co) will distinguish human artists playing live with a Verified Human Artist badge, the first streaming music service to do so. A unique answer to the flood of AI generated content drowning out human-made tracks, this badge elevates independent musicians playing live.

To identify these artists, Vocana is joining forces with JamBase, one of the biggest sources for live show data. JamBase’s trusted database will flag artists playing in real life, artists who are undeniably human. The Verified Human Artist badge will also let fans find and connect with Vocana artists beyond the screen, a key part of Vocana’s mission to support the greater indie music ecosystem.

“We’re here to build community, first and foremost. The Verified Human Artist badge is about bringing music back to something tangible that we can share, something deeply human and authentic,” explains Neil Sheehan, President of Vocana. “When fans get to see artists play live, there’s a deep connection that can form, a different kind of support that really matters to everyone in independent music.”

“JamBase has devoted the last 28 years to gathering everything fans want to know about live music,” says Ted Kartzman, co-founder of JamBase and long-time advocate of independent artists. “We’re all about authenticity and the magic of live shows and festivals. We’re thrilled to work with Vocana to foster real relationships between musicians playing live and the fans who want to hear and connect with them.”

To celebrate this collaboration, the two music companies are throwing a launch party at Music Biz 2026 featuring live, independent artists in an outdoor setting just a short walk away from the main conference events. For the Love of Live designed to complement Music Biz’s industry conversations and gather real people for a community-driven experience.

For the Love of Live

Music Biz 2026

About Vocana

Founded by music lovers and indie-music veterans, Vocana (vocana.co) is an indie-only streaming platform designed to strengthen the relationship between artists and fans. Built around user-centric payments, direct artist-fan connection, human-led discovery, and transparent, actionable artist-level data, Vocana enables fans to directly support the artists they listen to and enables artists to truly understand their audience. Vocana is currently in public beta.

About JamBase

Established in 1999, JamBase (jambase.com) is the premier destination online for fans of live music. We seek to provide the most reliable database of show listings and ticket information, authoritative content and personalization tools for fans. Our goal is to connect music fans with the music they love and empowers them to Go See Live Music. Originally founded by fans for fans, JamBase quickly evolved to serve all lovers of live music while providing a platform for performers to be discovered. Today, more than 3.5 million fans utilize JamBase every month and rely on the website and mobile app to find the most accurate show listings available for over 350,000 artists across every genre, performing in 100k venues worldwide.Ruby Velle on JamBase