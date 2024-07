Tata Elxsi Selects Wind River Studio Developer for Its Software-Defined Vehicle Development

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#intelligentedge—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Tata Elxsi, a global leader in technology and design services, will leverage Wind River Studio Developer to accelerate its DevSecOps process. This collaboration aims to streamline and optimize Tata Elxsi’s development workflows, enhancing its capabilities in building software-defined vehicles (SDV).





Studio Developer is an edge-to-cloud DevSecOps platform that accelerates the development, deployment, and operation of systems in the mission-critical industries that Wind River serves. It is designed to help software teams more easily and successfully adopt cloud-native development capabilities that enable software-defined features to evolve and improve over the full lifecycle. It delivers improvements in software workflow productivity and efficiency by leveraging scalable cloud resources, standardizing automation pipelines, allowing cloud-based collaboration on a shared platform, and enhancing traceability throughout the software development process.

The automotive industry’s shift toward cloud-connected, software-defined vehicles presents intricate challenges, requiring robust DevSecOps strategies to manage the software lifecycle. Modern cloud-native tools and techniques allow software teams to innovate quickly; however, they must also be adapted to address the unique challenges of intelligent systems and embedded software. Wind River’s cloud-native DevSecOps tools minimize disruption and enhance existing investments by enabling teams to incrementally improve their workflows and processes over time, leveraging existing software and IT development infrastructure.

“Wind River Studio Developer will allow us to deliver significant improvements in our software workflow productivity and in efficiency in our SDV journey,” said G. Nambi Ganesh, general manager and head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi. “Our collaboration with Wind River will significantly help us enable customers to achieve their SDV goals, as the flexible and collaborative nature of the platform will make it possible to simplify and accelerate the DevSecOps process without compromising on safety, security, and other key requirements.”

“Industry-leading organizations are using Studio Developer to lower embedded software lifecycle costs, shorten time-to-market, and capture new revenue opportunities. SDVs need to maintain high quality standards in an extremely complex system, making our virtual lab capabilities especially valuable for automated testing and validation pipelines that incorporate both software-in-the-loop and hardware-in-the-loop approaches,” said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer, Wind River. “We are very pleased to be working with Tata Elxsi to accelerate their innovation, enabling them to gain a competitive advantage.”

Wind River was acquired by global mobility technology leader Aptiv in 2022. By integrating Wind River’s cloud-native software platforms into Aptiv’s industry-leading Smart Vehicle Architecture™, the combined organizations are enabling customers to unlock the full potential of the software-defined vehicle throughout its complete lifecycle.

“Wind River has strengthened our technology portfolio of industry-leading solutions, enabling us to offer customers a sensor-to-cloud portfolio and unmatched expertise in safety and mission-critical systems,” said Benjamin Lyon, chief technology officer, Aptiv. “By harnessing the power of Studio Developer, Tata Elxsi will significantly increase software development efficiency with an innovative platform that addresses the complex future mobility requirements and evolving demands of software-defined vehicles.”

For more information about Wind River Studio Developer, visit www.windriver.com/studio/developer. To learn more about Wind River’s work in automotive, visit www.windriver.com/solutions/automotive.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world’s leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. We are helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality, DevOps, Artificial Intelligence and Network Operations Center management.

Tata Elxsi’s cloud-agnostic SDV development and validation solution, Tata Elxsi AVENIR, offers a scalable software service framework, which supports cloud-native development and vehicle edge platform deployment for vehicles.​ With Tata Elxsi AVENIR, applications can be seamlessly deployed as services through a sophisticated, service-oriented middleware layer, ensuring a streamlined and efficient deployment process. Through Tata Elxsi AVENIR, we are helping global OEMs realize their vision of Software-Defined Vehicles. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

