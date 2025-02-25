Taryn Southern Joins Info-Tech’s “Digital Disruption” Podcast as First Guest to Explore the Impact of AI on Creativity and Human Potential

The premiere episode of global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group’s new video podcast, Digital Disruption, features AI pioneer and award-winning storyteller Taryn Southern. Southern shares her journey at the forefront of artificial intelligence and discusses emerging technologies and their role in shaping the future of human creativity and innovation.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Taryn Southern, a pioneering storyteller and technology advocate, is the first guest on Digital Disruption, Info-Tech Research Group’s newly launched video podcast. Southern, who has spent years at the forefront of AI-driven creativity and human-machine collaboration, shares her unique perspectives on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in reshaping industries, creativity, and human experiences.

As a content creator, filmmaker, and former chief storytelling officer at Blackrock Neurotech, Southern has explored AI’s impact across multiple domains – from composing the world’s first AI-assisted music album to directing the Tribeca Film Festival–premiering documentary I AM HUMAN, which examines brain-computer interfaces and their potential to restore lost functions in people with neurological disorders.

“Taryn is the perfect expert to join us to launch Digital Disruption because she embodies what this podcast is all about: exploring the profound changes that technology is driving across industries and our daily lives,” says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. “What makes Taryn a singular talent is her willingness to augment her thought leadership by actually getting in the arena and pioneering the use of these emerging technologies to test their true potential. We are confident listeners will value her insights as our first guest of the new show.”

Digital Disruption, Episode 1: “How AI Is Unlocking Human Creativity”

The first episode of Digital Disruption with Taryn Southern will explore:

How AI is revolutionizing creative work and content creation.

The growing role of brain-computer interfaces and their impact on human augmentation.

Southern’s future forecast, based on the lessons learned from her journey at the intersection of technology and human resilience.

“Innovation is happening at an exponential pace, and AI is fundamentally changing how we create, communicate, and connect,” explains Nielson. “This conversation goes beyond the technology itself; it’s about understanding its broader implications and harnessing AI in ways that empower creativity, drive progress, and enhance human potential. Taryn’s insights on this transformative journey provide a compelling perspective for IT and business leaders who are navigating the new digital landscape.”

The premiere episode of Digital Disruption, featuring Taryn Southern, is now available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. IT and business leaders are encouraged to subscribe to be notified of future episodes featuring thought leaders and industry pioneers at the forefront of digital transformation.

For more details, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

To learn more about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact pr@infotech.com.

