Game Caviar and Mudstack Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Game Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Game Caviar, the world’s leading external development platform, and Mudstack, an innovative provider of digital asset management and collaboration tools, today announced a groundbreaking partnership poised to redefine game development.

By combining their unique strengths, the partnership offers game developers and publishers a fully integrated solution that streamlines external and remote development, from discovering top-tier partners to managing game assets with precision.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Global Access to Verified Partners: Tap into Game Caviar's extensive network of pre-vetted developers and service providers, ensuring the right fit for every project.

Integrated Workflow Management: Combine Game Caviar's enterprise platform with Mudstack's asset management, version control, and creative collaboration features.

Enhanced Collaboration: Benefit from Mudstack's asynchronous review and feedback capabilities, enabling smooth communication and iteration.

Time and Cost Efficiency: Simplify sourcing, managing external teams, and handling assets, reducing overhead and accelerating timelines.

Elevated Quality Assurance: Achieve higher-quality outputs through a seamless, end-to-end workflow.

“This partnership marks a significant evolution in development practices,” said Jason RM Smith, Founder of Game Caviar. “By merging our partner network with Mudstack’s collaborative tools, we’re empowering studios to accelerate production while fostering unparalleled creative innovation.”

James Gwertzman, CEO of Mudstack, echoed this enthusiasm: “Mudstack perfectly complements Game Caviar’s mission. Game Caviar helps studios find their ideal external development partners, and Mudstack ensures every piece of content is securely managed and effortlessly organized throughout the engagement.”

To celebrate the partnership, Game Caviar members receive a free trial, and a full 25% off the first years subscription from Mudstack, helping teams unlock their full potential with tailored solutions. Visit https://www.gamecaviar.com/mudstack for your free trial, and to claim the discount.

About Game Caviar

Game Caviar is the premier B2B platform revolutionizing external development for video game studios. By connecting developers and publishers with a global network of qualified partners, Game Caviar ensures seamless collaboration, efficient project management, and outstanding results.

About Mudstack

Mudstack offers cloud-based asset management and collaboration solutions designed specifically for game studios and artists. Mudstack’s platform streamlines workflows, enhances team collaboration, and provides secure, organized storage for creative assets.

