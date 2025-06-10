TARA Media Fortifies Ad Supply Path Refinement Process with Pixalate Partnership

Eliminating Low-Quality Digital Ad Inventory by Leveraging Pixalate’s Pre-Bid Blocking Technologies Drives High-Performance Campaigns on TARA Media Buying Platform

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TARA Media , a full-service, data-driven marketing agency providing creative services and media buying solutions to agencies, brands and nonprofits, today announced a strategic partnership with Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. TARA Media is using Pixalate for pre-bid filtering to help eliminate bots and other low-quality digital ad traffic, such as MFA (made for advertising) sites, and normalize publisher names across suppliers.

“Ad fraud wastes advertising budgets – to the tune of $100+ billion annually by some estimates,” said Jeffrey Kaplan, CEO of TARA Media. “Working with Pixalate to boost our pre-bid filtering capabilities and advanced bot detection system helps us remove low-quality ad fraud traffic from our supply path and ensure the campaign ads executed on the TARA Media buying platform are visible to real, engaged consumers.”

As digital advertising evolves, advertisers demand transparency and trust to achieve high-quality and high-performance campaigns. TARA Media’s proprietary all-in-one media buying platform includes robust supply path refinement and inventory traffic review processes designed to mitigate ad fraud. The platform blocks invalid and data center traffic, MFA sites and bots from the programmatic ad campaigns TARA Media executes––optimizing ad spend and driving reliable results.

“We commend TARA Media’s enablement of Pixalate’s pre-bid blocking in their supply path refinement process to remove bad actors from the supply chain,” said Tyler Loechner, VP of Platform Growth at Pixalate. “A pre-bid filtering approach is critical to increase inventory trust and transparency – it helps drive genuine interaction and maximizes return on advertising spend.”

TARA Media is a full-service marketing agency that taps into a unique combination of technology, data and media expertise to design and execute outcome-based digital media campaigns. The agency’s broad range of advertising services includes strategy, identity resolution, creative design, campaign measurement and attribution, video and animation. In addition, TARA Media offers programmatic media buying on its owned and operated media platform for CTV, OTT, online video, display, audio and native media, as well as managed services for DOOH, direct mail, social media and email marketing.

For more information, please visit: www.tara.media

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

About TARA Media

TARA Media Strategies is a full-service marketing agency that taps into a unique combination of technology, data and media expertise to design and execute outcome-driven digital media campaigns for agencies, brands and nonprofits. Helping navigate today’s complex marketing ecosystem, TARA Media’s digital ad programs fuel growth through creative campaigns built on comprehensive audience data and executed through a proprietary all-in-one media buying platform that offers unrivaled affordability, speed and transparency. Founded in 2017, TARA Media is a business-unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit www.tara.media.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tara-media-fortifies-ad-supply-path-refinement-process-with-pixalate-partnership-302476635.html

SOURCE TARA Media