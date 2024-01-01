Snap to Launch New Lightweight, Immersive Specs in 2026

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today at the Augmented World Expo 2025 that it is launching lightweight, immersive Specs in 2026. Specs are an ultra-powerful wearable computer integrated into a lightweight pair of glasses, featuring see-through Lenses that enhance the physical world with digital experiences.





Snap’s all-new Specs are uniquely positioned to understand the world through advanced machine learning, bring AI assistance into three-dimensional space, enable shared games and experiences with friends, and provide a flexible and powerful workstation for browsing, streaming, and more.

“We believe the time is right for a revolution in computing that naturally integrates our digital experiences with the physical world, and we can’t wait to publicly launch our new Specs next year,” said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited about the extraordinary progress in artificial intelligence and augmented reality that is enabling new, human-centered computing experiences. We believe Specs are the most advanced personal computer in the world, and we can’t wait for you to see for yourself.”

People use AR Lenses in the Snapchat camera 8 billion times per day, and over 400,000 developers have built more than 4 million Lenses with Snap’s world-leading AR tools. Snap released its fifth generation of Spectacles for developers in 2024, paving the way for the public launch of Specs in 2026. Developers all over the world are already building new experiences, including:

Super Travel from Gowaaa helps global travelers translate signs, menus, and receipts and convert currencies.

from helps global travelers translate signs, menus, and receipts and convert currencies. Drum Kit from Paradiddle teaches new drummers how to play by overlaying cues on a real drum set and listening to the notes.

from teaches new drummers how to play by overlaying cues on a real drum set and listening to the notes. Pool Assist from Studio ANRK helps players make better shots in pool.

from helps players make better shots in pool. Cookmate from Headraft finds recipes based on available ingredients and provides step-by-step cooking guidance in the kitchen.

from finds recipes based on available ingredients and provides step-by-step cooking guidance in the kitchen. Wisp World from Liquid City brings you on whimsical adventures to playfully explore the world around you.

The company also announced major updates to Snap OS, building on feedback and suggestions from its developer community:

Deep Integrations with OpenAI and Gemini on Google Cloud : We now enable developers to build multimodal AI-powered Lenses and publish them for the Spectacles community. For example, developers are using AI to provide text translation and currency conversion (Super Travel), suggest recipes (Cookmate), and bring you on whimsical adventures (Wisp World) based on what you see, say, or hear while wearing Spectacles. We offer camera access designed with privacy in mind through our proprietary Remote Service Gateway.

: We now enable developers to build multimodal AI-powered Lenses and publish them for the Spectacles community. For example, developers are using AI to provide text translation and currency conversion (Super Travel), suggest recipes (Cookmate), and bring you on whimsical adventures (Wisp World) based on what you see, say, or hear while wearing Spectacles. We offer camera access designed with privacy in mind through our proprietary Remote Service Gateway. Depth Module API : Translates 2D information from large language models in order to anchor AR information accurately in three dimensions, unlocking a new paradigm for spatial intelligence.

: Translates 2D information from large language models in order to anchor AR information accurately in three dimensions, unlocking a new paradigm for spatial intelligence. Automated Speech Recognition API : Enables real-time transcription with support for 40+ languages including non-native accents with high accuracy.

: Enables real-time transcription with support for 40+ languages including non-native accents with high accuracy. Snap3D API: Lets developers generate 3D objects on the fly inside Lenses.

Snap is also launching new tools specifically for developers building location-based experiences, making it easier to bring monuments, museums, and more to life:

Fleet Management app : Enables developers to remotely monitor and manage multiple pairs of Specs.

: Enables developers to remotely monitor and manage multiple pairs of Specs. Guided Mode : Developers can configure Specs to launch directly into a single-player or multiplayer Lens quickly for a seamless visitor experience.

: Developers can configure Specs to launch directly into a single-player or multiplayer Lens quickly for a seamless visitor experience. Guided Navigation: This feature makes it easy to build AR-guided tours that direct people through a series of landmarks at events or museums.

These tools support developers like Enklu, which operates holographic theater Verse Immersive in more than a dozen locations across the US. Now, Verse Immersive customers in Chicago can use Spectacles to play their new game SightCraft with friends, and it will roll out in more locations this year.

And coming soon:

Niantic Spatial VPS: We’re partnering with Niantic Spatial to bring their Visual Positioning System to Lens Studio and Specs to build a shared, AI-powered map of the world.

We’re partnering with Niantic Spatial to bring their Visual Positioning System to Lens Studio and Specs to build a shared, AI-powered map of the world. WebXR Support in the browser: Will enable developers to build, test, and access WebXR experiences.

If you’re interested in building for Specs before launch, you can join our developer program here: www.spectacles.com/lens-studio

