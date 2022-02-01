Taqtile to Host Manifest Maker Webinar Demonstrating Simplest Way to Create Digital Work Instructions

Authoring Webinar Scheduled for Thursday November 17 at 2:00 PM ET

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next Thursday, November 17, Taqtile, Inc., will host a webinar to demonstrate the benefits of its new Manifest® Maker authoring app: the easiest, most efficient way for companies to create digital work instructions for use by their deskless employees. With point-and-click ease, the free Manifest Maker app captures video of company experts performing complex tasks that can be transformed into step-by-step digital guides.





Creation of work-instruction content has been challenging up until now. The process can be time-consuming, difficult, and expensive. Manifest Maker fundamentally transforms a once complicated task into a simple drag-and-drop process that results in more natural, more understandable, and more usable digital work instructions for deskless workers.

This interactive session, hosted by John Tomizuka, Chief Technology Officer of Taqtile, will cover the steps required to shoot videos and create custom work instructions enhanced with video, video stills and other images, auto-transcribed text, dictated guidance, and scans of existing manuals. Register for the Manifest Maker webinar: REGISTER HERE

“Our goal in creating Manifest Maker was to make the process of authoring digitized procedures as simple as possible,” explains Tomizuka. “With minimal training, even non-technical employees are able to capture video and create digital work instructions that will greatly benefit their deskless colleagues.”

Once digitized procedures are captured by Manifest Maker, they can be uploaded to the Manifest work-instruction platform where they can be enhanced with augmented reality and spatially anchored content, and made available to deskless workers anywhere, anytime. With the Manifest platform, deskless workers can access Manifest Maker step-by-step work instructions, digital manuals and guidance, animated 3D models and digital twins, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge, increasing maintenance and operational efficiencies, and improving safety. Manifest supports Azure Remote Rendering enabling the platform to stream the highest quality 3D content available.

Download Manifest Maker here: Manifest Maker app

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

Contacts

Ray Vincenzo



Taqtile



(206) 290-4431



[email protected]