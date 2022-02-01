Taqtile Revolutionizes Process for Digitizing Work Instructions with New Manifest Maker App

Capturing and Digitizing Procedures Now Faster, Simpler Than Ever Before

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ability for companies to create digital work instructions has become much simpler with the launch of the Manifest® Maker app. Created by Taqtile, Inc., the leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction solutions, Manifest Maker transforms how companies capture and digitize work instructions. The free app, available today, is designed to help enterprises overcome a major hurdle to implementing and deriving value from AR-enabled work-instruction platforms: creation of digital, step-by-step procedures to guide deskless workers.





For the first time, companies can capture procedures, from replacing failed components in industrial equipment to performing inspections on a fleet of vehicles, with point-and-shoot ease. Manifest Maker eliminates the time-consuming creation process and lengthy learning curves by enabling workers to simply capture video footage of an expert performing a procedure and transforming it into a digital procedure. With intuitive Manifest Maker tools, users create custom work instructions, enhanced with video, video stills and other images, auto-transcribed text, dictated guidance, and scans of existing manuals. The result is a digitized, step-by-step procedure that is more natural, more understandable, and more usable by deskless workers – created in just a matter of minutes.

“Until now, creating digitized procedures for use by deskless workers was difficult, time consuming, and often very expensive,” explains John Tomizuka, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Taqtile. “The elegant simplicity of Manifest Maker will enable users in any industry to simply and quickly create work instructions that can be augmented and shared by deskless workers across the enterprise with an AR-enabled platform like Manifest.”

The value of documenting and digitizing operational, maintenance, and repair procedures and sharing them through the Manifest® work-instruction platform can significantly improve the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of an organization’s deskless workforce. Many organizations continue to share critical operational knowledge via physical tools, such as manuals and paper-based notes. These methods are time consuming to create, can be difficult to update with amended procedures, and in the case of paper manuals, may not be available in the locations where maintenance and repairs are needed.

Key Manifest Maker features include:

Simple drag-and-drop video clips

Still image creation

Auto-transcription of videos

Automated dictation

Image mark-up and annotation with graphics and text

Scanning and digitization of paper manuals

Completed work instructions created with Manifest Maker are fully compatible with the AR-enabled Manifest platform, where they can be enhanced with augmented reality and spatially anchored content, and made available to deskless workers anywhere, anytime. With the Manifest platform, deskless workers can access Manifest Maker step-by-step work instructions, digital manuals and guidance, animated 3D models and digital twins, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge, increasing maintenance and operational efficiencies, and improving safety.

Work instructions are delivered right to the location of the equipment via a head-mounted display or iPad, resulting in faster training and flawless execution of critical procedures. When instances arise where more detailed instruction is required, real-time remote assistance with knowledge experts from the company’s operations center or even from equipment OEMs is available.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

