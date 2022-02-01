PAI Unveils Happy Hacking Keyboard HYBRID Type-S Snow Featuring a Sleek Design and Two New Keytop Sets

The beautiful white Snow HHKB keyboard offers the next evolution in original minimalist design and Topre key switches while integrating key technological advances based on customer feedback

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PFU America, Inc. (“PAI”), primary authorized distributor of the Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) in the United States, today announced the launch of the newly redesigned HHKB Professional HYBRID Type-S Snow keyboard and two new Snow keytop sets. On the heels of HHKB’s 25th anniversary, and driven by customer demand and feedback, the updated, beautiful white keyboard features a newly refined and stylish design ideal for programmers and enthusiasts, as well as for those who complete a majority of their work using a keyboard.





“We’re thrilled to launch the HHKB Snow keyboard,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President & CEO, PAI. “The redesigned HHKB keyboard continues its legacy of providing a superior typing experience to the developer community and loyal keyboard ‘enthusiasts,’ and is rising in popularity amongst the global business community. HHKB will continue to evolve in response to technological advances and customer needs to offer a high-performance keyboard that values style and functionality while respecting original concepts such as key arrangement and size.”

Making its public debut in 1996, the HHKB series design embraces a unique 60% HHKB key layout that prioritizes simplicity and efficiency. Since its launch, HHKB has provided a distinctive and highly efficient typing experience for users who appreciate high-performance keyboard functionality in a small, compact form factor. The updated HHKB Snow keyboard offers the next evolution in original minimalist design, while integrating key technological advances based upon customer feedback.

The new HHKB Snow keyboard features a modern design with a center-printed key layout. In addition, two new Snow keytop sets (printed and blank) will be available on November 3, 2022. The sets can be used on all professional series HHKB keyboards.

The HHKB Snow keyboard also features silent Topre electrostatic capacitive key switches, which provide users an unrivaled keying experience by marrying smooth, quiet, extra-comfortable, and accurate typing with supreme tactility and best-in-class performance. Topre switches dramatically reduce keystroke noise, making it the ideal keyboard for home offices, as well as large open-plan office spaces.

Compatible with iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems, the HHKB keyboard seamlessly connects to up to four devices via Bluetooth and can also connect via USB-C. It also allows users to create customized keymaps for a completely personalized typing experience.

The HHKB Snow keyboard is currently available for $357 on the Happy Hacking Keyboard Website and at Mechanical Keyboards.

About PFU Limited



PFU Limited (“PFU”), a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd., is a $1.3 billion global enterprise that designs, develops, manufactures, and globally markets computer hardware, peripheral products, enterprise software and systems. PFU is one of the world’s leading document scanner companies which offers a broad portfolio of document scanners for personal, desktop, workgroup and high-volume production environments. PFU has been engaged in the document imaging scanner business for more than 30 years. For more information, please see https://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/global/

Copyright © 2022 PFU America, Inc. (“PAI”). HHKB is a registered trademark of PFU Limited (“PFU”). All text, graphics, trademarks, logos contained herein related to HHKB, PFU, or PAI are owned, controlled or licensed by or to PAI with all rights reserved. All other texts, graphics, trademarks, service marks and logos used herein are the copyrights, trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

Contacts

Heath Meyer



[email protected]