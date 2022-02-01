Taqtile and DigiLens Partner on Rugged AR-Enabled Solution for Industrial and Defense Customers

Manifest Work-Instruction Platform to Support ARGO Smartglasses for Best-in-Class Option

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigiLens Inc. (AWE USA 2023, booth 427), a global leader in waveguide technology and industrial head-set platforms, announces it is teaming up with Taqtile, Inc., the leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work instruction software, to provide a groundbreaking solution that will assist deskless industrial and defense workers in completing essential, complex tasks. The combination of the ARGO™ smartglasses from DigiLens and the Manifest® work instruction platform from Taqtile will deliver a robust, industrial-lite solution for deskless workers around the globe.





The powerful combination of technologies from Taqtile and DigiLens offers industry-leading scalability and exceptional quality at a cost-effective price point, enabling workers to conduct maintenance, repairs, inspections, and other procedures more efficiently, accurately, and safely than ever before. The new solution is expected to be a valuable tool in industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, logistics, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and defense.

“Worker productivity, specifically deskless work, has been the focus of DigiLens ARGO. ARGO allows the frontline operator true hands free, body position independence, and now with Manifest from Taqtile, robust work instruction anywhere, at any time, in any environment. Manifest on ARGO provides a complete work ecosystem, giving industrial and defense workers a platform of the future; enabling them to be more efficient, precise, and agile while having their hands free for the task at hand,” said Nima Shams, GM and VP of Product BU at DigiLens.

DigiLens, maker of ARGO smartglasses, is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology for use indoors and in bright outdoor lighting conditions, delivering superior performance in a small footprint that does not require modification to be implemented in industrial and defense environments.

Manifest complements DigiLens hardware with cutting-edge AR technology that improves operational workflows so that jobs get done more accurately and consistently. Manifest empowers deskless workers to document maintenance and operational procedures, follow step-by-step work instructions, and analyze job performance and history more easily and efficiently. For complex tasks, the advanced Manifest platform enables access to real-time remote assistance from knowledge experts who can view “see-what-I-see” video and guide deskless users with spatially anchored content within the AR environment.

“ARGO represents just the type of head-mounted, hands-free device that Manifest customers have been looking for,” said John Tomizuka, CTO, Taqtile. “We continue to evaluate hardware solutions that will meet the unique needs of our deskless workers, and the combination of Manifest and ARGO has the ability to deliver performance and functionality that will appeal to the industrial and defense sectors.”

About DigiLens

DigiLens, maker of the revolutionary ARGO industrial platform, and is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years – 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

