Miraval Resorts & Spas Launches Miraval Life in Balance Podcast

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a pioneer in destination wellness spa resorts for nearly 30 years, Miraval Resorts & Spas brings its core intention of empowering people to lead their best lives to the podcast space with today’s launch of Miraval Life in Balance. The first podcast from the Miraval brand aims to guide audiences to cultivate wellness, intention and inspiration from anywhere in the world. Host Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, an American lifestyle and clean-living blogger, takes listeners on a virtual journey of insight and mindfulness to Miraval Resorts & Spas, where thought leaders, brand collaborators, and guests share their personal expertise on wellbeing practices and how they foster mindfulness in their everyday lives.





“Miraval resorts continue to empower guests with the tools they need to re-center their body and mind, bringing mindfulness best practices home,” said Susan Santiago, head of lifestyle and Miraval operations. “The Life in Balance podcast, with its guest roster of wellness industry leaders, is an exciting new layer to the impact we can make in supporting balance in people’s lives.”

Centered around a core pillar of mindfulness, the podcast intentionally debuts during Mental Health Awareness month, and the first six episodes focus on the connection of body, mind and spirit and how consciously exploring these connections can make life more meaningful and joyful. Guests include Lauren Landerwerlin, a Miraval Authentic Circle member and loyal guest; Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, a 2023 Miraval DEI brand collaborator and founder of BIPOC mental health nonprofit The AAKOMA Project, Dr. Gregory Scott Brown, a psychiatrist and mental health author of The Self-Healing Mind, Elise Banks, a psychotherapist, and Mental Health Ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Jennifer Pastiloff, a best-selling author of On Being Human.

A previous guest of the brand’s flagship Miraval Arizona location, Scruggs Kennedy uses her online presence to share her expertise on healthy living, and her passions for vulnerability, style, clean beauty and nutritious recipes. She has worked with several knowledgeable individuals in the space and inspirational companies, giving her insight into the intentionality of body and soul that Miraval looks to develop through their resorts, and now through this new podcast.

This audio journey is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, among others.

