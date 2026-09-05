Tandoor Morni Remains the Only Dual NSF Sanitation & CSA Z83.11 Certified Tandoor Oven Manufacturer in North America. Crafting Tandoori Ovens Since 1992

Tandoor Morni, North America’s leading factory-direct manufacturer of authentic clay tandoor ovens, today reaffirmed its position as the only tandoor oven manufacturer on the continent to hold both NSF sanitation certification and CSA Z83.11 certification for gas-fired equipment. The dual certification underscores the company’s continued commitment to food safety, commercial kitchen compliance, and manufacturing excellence, more than three decades after it first began crafting tandoori ovens in 1992.

Setting the Standard for Food Safety and Compliance

Restaurants, hotels, catering operations, and home cooks across the United States and Canada rely on Tandoor Morni for commercial tandoor ovens built to meet the rigorous standards of commercial kitchens. NSF certification confirms that Tandoor Morni’s ovens meet strict public health and sanitation standards for food-service equipment, while CSA Z83.11 certification verifies that its gas-fired tandoor ovens meet the safety requirements required for commercial installation across North America. Holding both certifications simultaneously remains rare in the tandoor oven industry, and Tandoor Morni continues to be the only manufacturer in North America to do so.

The Business and Safety Advantages of a Certified Tandoor Oven

Choosing a certified tandoor oven delivers benefits that extend well beyond a compliance checkbox. NSF sanitation certification means the oven’s materials, seams, and surfaces are engineered to resist bacterial buildup and withstand the rigorous cleaning schedules of a commercial kitchen, helping restaurants pass health department inspections without costly retrofits. CSA Z83.11 certification, meanwhile, confirms that a gas-fired tandoor has been independently tested for safe combustion, proper venting, and reliable temperature control, reducing the risk of gas leaks, flare-ups, or carbon monoxide exposure in enclosed kitchen spaces. For restaurant owners, hotels, and caterers, certified equipment can also simplify insurance underwriting and permitting, since inspectors and adjusters can verify compliance against a recognized standard rather than relying on a manufacturer’s claims alone. Beyond safety, a well-built certified tandoor tends to hold heat more evenly and consistently, which translates into better browning, moister kebabs, and more reliably risen naan advantages that matter as much to a chef’s reputation as to a diner’s plate. Over the life of the equipment, the combination of safer operation, easier compliance, and consistent cooking performance often makes a certified oven, such as those in Tandoor Morni’s commercial and home lineups, a stronger long-term investment than lower-cost, uncertified imports.

A Word From Leadership

“Earning and maintaining both NSF and CSA Z83.11 certification isn’t just a compliance milestone for us – it’s a promise we make to every chef, restaurant owner, and family who cooks with a Tandoor Morni oven,” said Parvinder Aulakh, spokesperson for Tandoor Morni. “For more than 30 years, we’ve built our ovens the same way: by hand, in-house, and to the highest safety standards in the industry. This recognition reflects a commitment to quality and safety that has never wavered.”

A Complete, Certified Product Line

Founded in 1992, Tandoor Morni has grown from a small family workshop into one of North America’s most trusted names in traditional clay oven manufacturing. The company designs and builds its full range of ovens in-house, offering everything from heavy-duty commercial units browsable as tandoor oven for sale listings for restaurants and hotels, to space-saving home tandoor ovens for residential kitchens and backyard cooking. Its product lineup also includes purpose-built models such as the Restaurant Tandoor Oven, along with a full range of tandoor oven accessories designed to help operators get the most out of their ovens.

Factory-Direct Manufacturing, Nationwide Trust

Every Tandoor Morni oven is manufactured directly at the company’s facility, allowing for tighter quality control, faster turnaround, and direct support for customers – without the markups or delays typical of imported or third-party distributed ovens. This factory-direct model, combined with its NSF and CSA Z83.11 certifications, has made Tandoor Morni a preferred supplier for restaurants, hospitality groups, and home chefs who want food-safety compliance without compromising on authentic tandoor performance.

Looking Ahead

As demand for authentic Indian and South Asian cuisine continues to grow across North America, Tandoor Morni says it remains focused on expanding access to certified, high-performance tandoor ovens for commercial kitchens and home cooks alike, while upholding the safety and craftsmanship standards that have defined the brand since 1992.

About Tandoor Morni

Founded in 1992 and based in Edison, New Jersey, Tandoor Morni is a factory-direct manufacturer of clay tandoor ovens for commercial and residential use across North America. The company is the only tandoor oven manufacturer in North America to hold both NSF sanitation certification and CSA Z83.11 certification, and it offers a full range of commercial tandoor ovens, home tandoor ovens, and tandoor oven accessories.

Media Contact

Company name: Tandoor Morni

Contact person name: Parvinder Aulakh

Contact no.: +1 727-251-6924

Address: 95 Mayfield Ave, Edison, NJ 08837, United States

City: Edison

Country: – USA

Email: – info@tandoormorni.com

Website: https://tandoormorni.com/

SOURCE: Tandoor Morni

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