Diego van Sommeren Presents MILANO TWIST at Vicenzaoro September 2026

Tirisi demonstrates its interchangeable jewelry concept to international press, influencers and jewelry professionals during the September edition of Vicenzaoro.

Diego van Sommeren, Head of Digital & Brand Development at Tirisi, is presenting MILANO TWIST to international press, influencers and jewelry professionals during Vicenzaoro September 2026.

Diego van Sommeren demonstrating Milano Twist at Vicenzaoro September 2026.

During Tirisi’s scheduled presentations, van Sommeren demonstrates how the collection’s interchangeable system works. The ring is turned twice to raise the gemstone from its setting, allowing the same stone to be moved into the matching pendant or earring setting.

“Milano Twist is one of those ideas that becomes clear in seconds,” said van Sommeren. “You see the ring turn, the stone rise and the same colour appear in another piece. That is the story.”

A TWO-TURN DEMONSTRATION

The demonstration shows how the Milano Twist ring mechanism allows the gemstone to be removed and exchanged for another colour or transferred to a compatible pendant or earring.

The process illustrates the concept behind the campaign line “Your Colour. Your Twist.”: the wearer can choose the colour and decide where to wear it.

A STORY MADE TO BE SEEN

The collection’s interchangeable design is demonstrated through a sequence that shows the ring turning, the gemstone rising and the same stone moving to another compatible piece.

Van Sommeren is also presenting how the collection can be worn across different occasions, highlighting the flexibility of the interchangeable design.

“The detail I keep repeating is that it is the same stone,” said van Sommeren. “This is not one story for the ring and another for the pendant or earring. It is one idea running through the whole collection.”

PRESENTING TO THE INTERNATIONAL JEWELRY COMMUNITY

Vicenzaoro September 2026 takes place from September 4 to 8 at Fiera di Vicenza in Vicenza, Italy. The international business event brings together jewelry brands, retailers, media and professionals from across the industry.

For Tirisi, the event provides an opportunity to present the Milano Twist concept to an international audience and demonstrate how colour, movement and personal choice are incorporated into the collection.

PRESS INFORMATION

Tirisi’s schedule at Vicenzaoro is fully committed, and no additional press or influencer appointments are currently available. Press materials, product information and approved imagery can be requested from Diego van Sommeren at pr@tirisi.com.

COLLECTION AVAILABILITY

Milano Twist is available through selected Tirisi Jewelry retailers. Customers can find a retailer through the Tirisi Point of Sale locator and select the Tirisi Jewelry filter.

Not every retailer will carry Milano Twist or every gemstone colour. Customers should contact their chosen retailer before visiting to confirm that the collection and preferred options are in stock.

Retail locator: tirisi.com/point-of-sale/

ABOUT TIRISI

Tirisi is a Dutch fine jewelry brand founded in 2010 by Natascha Zuchouwski-Rotstein and Julian Rotstein. The brand creates contemporary, feminine jewelry inspired by cities, architecture, travel, colour and the lives of the women who wear it.

Learn more at www.tirisi.com.

Media Contact:

Diego van Sommeren

Head of Digital & Brand Development, Tirisi

+31 85 200 3999

pr@tirisi.com

https://tirisi.com/

SOURCE: Tirisi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire