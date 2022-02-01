TandemAI Announces Appointment of Alessandro Monge, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO & NEW YORK & SUZHOU & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TandemAI, a technology company focused on transforming drug discovery infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Alessandro Monge, PhD, as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Monge has more than 20 years of experience in developing and deploying marketing strategies for computational technologies at established companies such as Schrödinger, as well as emerging companies, most recently at Iktos, where he was Senior Vice President and Head of US Operations.

“Alessandro brings unique insights into how AI and computational tools can impact drug discovery and a wealth of experience in dealmaking with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,” said Jeff He, MBA, co-founder, and CEO of TandemAI. “In the CBO role, he will build on our success to date and drive TandemAI’s commercialization strategy.” He noted that TandemAI, founded in October, 2021, now has 200 employees in both the US and China, and currently serves more than 30 clients globally.

“TandemAI’s integration of the most advanced computational technologies with medicinal chemistry and biology has great potential to bring unique value in drug discovery,” said Dr. Monge. “The company’s vision to dramatically lower the barrier to the world’s most advanced computational tools is inspiring and creates enormous opportunities for biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners to enhance and accelerate drug discovery through a streamlined, big data-driven process of ideation and testing.”

Dr. Monge joined TandemAI from Iktos, a company applying AI to small molecule drug design, where he built the company’s US operations and closed research collaboration and technology licensing agreements with companies including Pfizer, Alkermes, Blueprint Medicines and Kadmon. Since 2018, he also has served as a Strategic Business Advisor to Nanome, the leader in collaborative structure-based design through virtual reality. Prior to Iktos, he served as Vice President, Strategic Business, at Schrödinger, where he managed key client relationships, and initiated and expanded the adoption of products and services. Previously, he was Co-founder, President and CEO of ProCeryon Biosciences, a company developing and commercializing in silico protein structure prediction technology.

Dr. Monge received a B.S. degree (Laurea) Magna Cum Laude in Physics from the University of Pavia (Italy) and earned a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from the Rockefeller University.

About TandemAI

TandemAI is an advanced technology company dedicated to reinventing drug discovery infrastructure. The company integrates proprietary AI-driven, high-performance computation with its efficient, large-scale in-house wet lab operations to deliver a turnkey drug discovery solution. TandemAI has built its networked platform from the ground up to increase the speed of drug discovery and deliver cost-effective opportunities to its partners and to the global scientific community. Learn more at www.tandemai.com

