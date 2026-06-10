Take the First Step to Pain Relief with Everything You Need to Know About Morton’s Neuroma from Ankle & Foot Centers

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is helping patients better understand Morton’s neuroma, a common foot condition that can cause burning pain, tingling, and numbness in the ball of the foot . Often described as feeling like there is a pebble in the shoe, Morton’s neuroma occurs when tissue surrounding a nerve leading to the toes becomes thickened or irritated.

The condition is commonly associated with repetitive stress, improper footwear, and certain foot structures that place excess pressure on the forefoot. Symptoms may worsen with prolonged standing, walking, or wearing narrow shoes and high heels. Left untreated, Morton’s neuroma can interfere with daily activities and overall mobility.

At Ankle & Foot Centers of America, physicians provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment options tailored to each patient’s symptoms and lifestyle. Conservative care may include changes in footwear, custom orthotics, anti-inflammatory treatments, or activity modifications. In more persistent cases, advanced treatment options may be recommended to help relieve pressure on the affected nerve and restore comfort.

Patients experiencing forefoot pain or nerve-related symptoms are encouraged to seek evaluation early, as prompt treatment may help prevent symptoms from progressing. More information about common causes of foot pain and specialized treatment options for Morton’s neuroma is available on the Ankle & Foot Centers of America website .

Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides comprehensive podiatric care across Georgia, offering treatment for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions using both conservative and advanced surgical techniques.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit ankleandfootcenters.com .

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation’s top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

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SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

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