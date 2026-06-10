PremiStar Partners with Mechanical Service & Systems, Expanding its Commercial HVAC Footprint to Utah

PremiStar, an industry leader providing commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services, announced today that Mechanical Service & Systems (MSS) of Salt Lake City has joined the PremiStar family of companies. This partnership extends PremiStar’s capabilities to Utah and strengthens its commitment to customers in the manufacturing, mission-critical, healthcare, life sciences, education, aerospace, and commercial real estate sectors.

Founded in 1984, MSS has built a reputation for reliability, technical excellence, and fast response times to commercial and industrial clients throughout Utah. The company is one of the few full-service mechanical contractors in the state, offering design-build, installation, repair, and preventive maintenance for HVAC, plumbing, boilers, controls, and fabrication under one roof. MSS has received widespread recognition for its commitment to safe practices, quality workmanship, and reliable service. In 2022, MSS was honored to receive Rio Tinto’s ‘Contractor of the Year – Worldwide’ award, recognizing the company’s exceptional performance and commitment to excellence.

“Over the past four decades, we have grown by investing in long-term relationships, supported by an incredible team of technicians, fabricators, construction craftsmen, project managers and other leaders committed to high-quality craftsmanship and helping our customers succeed,” said Rick Cowley, President of MSS. “We have built a real family at MSS, and by partnering with PremiStar it enables us to join an elite group of mechanical contractors nationwide that share our values and dedication to best practices, serving our people and our communities, and helping our customers maximize efficiency and maintain operational strength.”

“Rick Cowley and his team at MSS have earned a stellar reputation by remaining true to their core mission and founding principles,” said Joe Kirmser, CEO of PremiStar. “Our partnership will help preserve the legacy they have worked so hard to build over 42 years. As a part of the PremiStar family of companies, MSS will join forces with other industry leaders across the country to share best practices, leverage new investments in growth, and ultimately create more opportunities for their people and customers.”

About PremiStar

PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, operates 62 branches across 19 states, specializing in commercial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation. The company is transforming the industry by investing in leading regional owner-operators, extraordinary people, unique customer-centered solutions, and the communities it serves. With over 3,100 employees, PremiStar supports owners and managers of critical facilities in the commercial, municipal, educational, and industrial markets by helping them create healthier, more cost-effective, and more energy-efficient environments.

Contact Information

Bill Tamul

Vice President, M&A

btamul@premistar.com‬‬‬

617.480.2085

SOURCE: PremiStar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire