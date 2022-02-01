Tagger Media Shares 2023 Beauty Influencer Marketing Index for Winter & Spring Seasons

Latest Data Reveals that Instagram and TikTok Present Large Opportunity for Beauty Brands

Influencer marketing represents a significant opportunity for brands looking to make noise in a competitive space and build trust and credibility with target audiences. From January 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023, more than 40,000 influencers shared 184,000 beauty-specific posts across social channels. Brands must be strategic with their influencer marketing approach to ensure they can gain traction and connect with their audience.

“The beauty industry is a crowded space. With well-known legacy brands continuing their stride, indie companies finding their voice, and celebrities entering the space, there’s a lot of competition, which makes it even more important that marketers have the data and insights needed to develop and implement effective strategies,” said Dave Dickman, CEO at Tagger Media. “Our new Beauty Index helps brands identify opportunities in the space to put their best foot forward and execute strategic influencer and creator partnerships that drive results.”

Influencer Marketing Trends for Beauty Brands

Leveraging Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals, the 2023 Beauty Influencer Marketing Index looks at overall trends and performance for the market, as well as which brands are finding success. Here are the biggest takeaways:

– Instagram is Crowded but Performs Well: Of the 184,000 posts from the 2023 Winter and Spring months, almost 80% were on Instagram, making it a crowded market for brands. However, the engagement rate for the platform is 1.42%, making it the second top-performing channel.

– TikTok Trending Up: While TikTok only saw 15,400 posts during the time period, it was far and away the most engaging platform at 2.75%.

– Video is Supreme: Video is the clear content type winner across platforms. Historically, YouTube was seen as the leader in video for beauty brands, but recently, things have shifted. TikTok Videos and Instagram Reels had the highest engagement rate compared to all other video types in the time period.

– Lots of Chatter About Mid-Tier and Designer Brands: When looking at the top-performing brands, two categories have the greatest number of posts for the time period: Designer brands, like Dior Makeup, CHANEL, and Saint Laurent; and Mid-Tier brands, including Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, NARS Cosmetics and MAC Cosmetics. It’s worth noting that celebrity-owned brands have the third-most posts, with Rare Beauty and Fenty Beauty leading the pack.

“Reviewing this Beauty Index reveals a key takeaway for brands – snackable video content is what sells today,” continued Dickman. “For a long time, we saw lengthy how-to videos be the king of content, but that’s no longer the case as Instagram and TikTok provide a channel for shorter, fun posts that audiences respond to positively.”

For Tagger Media’s complete 1H 2023 Beauty Influencer Index, visit: https://www.taggermedia.com/research/global-industry-report-beauty-index-1h-2023.

