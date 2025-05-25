T-Mobile 5G Powers One of the Most Connected Majors Ever at 2025 PGA Championship

With 5G Advanced Network Solutions, T-Mobile will help deliver AI-enabled immersive broadcast technology, real-time fan moments and smarter event operations

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile 5G is expanding the playbook for how fans experience sports — and it’s taking center stage at one of golf’s biggest events. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that its 5G Advanced network will power breakthrough experiences both on and off the course at this year’s PGA Championship, May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.





PGA of America will use technology from T-Mobile 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) like network slicing and T-Mobile 5G on Demand — a 5G portable private network — to give fans, broadcasters and staff new ways to experience the tournament through industry-first 5G innovations. Here’s what to expect from this year’s PGA Championship:

Immersive, mixed-reality broadcast: CBS Sports and ESPN will debut T5G on 14 , a broadcast feature that combines augmented reality with AI-generated data into an immersive virtual map visualization of hole performance, club speed and swing analysis of each shot from the 14 th tee. 5G on Demand, a portable private network, will help deliver full HDR footage that brings fans closer to the game in a new and dynamic way.

CBS Sports and ESPN will debut , a broadcast feature that combines augmented reality with AI-generated data into an immersive virtual map visualization of hole performance, club speed and swing analysis of each shot from the 14 tee. 5G on Demand, a portable private network, will help deliver full HDR footage that brings fans closer to the game in a new and dynamic way. Real-time connection to every shot: In another first for the PGA Championship, every swing shown on broadcast will be analyzed in real-time using artificial intelligence and notifications of highlight-worthy shots will be delivered as a Roar Moment video highlight. Any fan with the PGA Champs mobile app will get these notifications of the toughest or most significant shots to make fans at home or at the course feel like they’re inside the ropes.

In another first for the PGA Championship, every swing shown on broadcast will be analyzed in real-time using artificial intelligence and notifications of highlight-worthy shots will be delivered as a video highlight. Any fan with the PGA Champs mobile app will get these notifications of the toughest or most significant shots to make fans at home or at the course feel like they’re inside the ropes. Streamlined course operations: With high-speed, low-latency connectivity powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network and network slicing, fans can move swiftly through entry points and concessions, while photojournalists will benefit from rapid, reliable upload speeds to share high-resolution images and major moments with newsrooms and audiences in near real time. On the ground, that means faster lines and quicker content for everyone.

With high-speed, low-latency connectivity powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network and network slicing, fans can move swiftly through entry points and concessions, while photojournalists will benefit from rapid, reliable upload speeds to share high-resolution images and major moments with newsrooms and audiences in near real time. On the ground, that means faster lines and quicker content for everyone. Exclusive customer experiences: T-Mobile customers heading to the course can enjoy VIP treatment with Magenta Status all weekend long at Club Magenta — T-Mobile’s premium lounge offering unbeatable views of the 10th green, plus surprise appearances from special guests including Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Bryce Young and Jordan Davis, along with limited edition merch, free phone charging, drinks and more. Just for being with the Un-carrier.

“The PGA Championship is a true demonstration of the ways 5G can impact every aspect of a major event. From helping to power the immersive features of the at-home broadcast to the on-site thrill of a Roar Moment, T-Mobile 5G is connecting fans to the game like never before,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “It’s especially exciting to see T-Mobile’s robust portfolio of 5G Solutions continually enhance operations at marquee events like this and deliver amazing experiences for fans.”

Bringing Golf to Life Through Broadcast

For the first time ever, a 5G private network will connect wireless cameras on the back nine of a major golf championship. CBS Sports and ESPN will use T-Mobile’s 5G on Demand to help enable multiple wireless cameras to bring viewers full HDR footage from the back nine, which includes the famous “Green Mile.” T-Mobile 5G creates a new era of flexibility and mobility for broadcasters.

T-Mobile’s ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity will help power the broadcast debut of T5G on 14, a dynamic AR visualization of tee shots at the 14th hole. For the first time ever, an immersive virtual map will overlay performance data processed in near real time to give fans analytics like each player’s performance on the hole, shot data like club speed and more. These AI-enabled production features, combined with real-time AR visuals, will give fans unprecedented insights into the action.

T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network and its remote video production capabilities will also enhance fan content for the PGA of America’s owned and operated digital channels. T-Mobile’s network will connect multiple cameras that showcase on-course walk-and-talk interviews offering a glimpse into the pros’ perspectives as they head into a Major Championship; dynamic live look-ins from the T5G Range at Quail Hollow that will feature live coaching insights from PGA Coaches at PGA Frisco; and even a live segment from the T5G Range on Wednesday of the PGA Championship.

These compelling content offerings, branded under the banner of ‘Champ Connections powered by T-Mobile,’ will be seamlessly integrated into the PGA Championships App, the PGA of America’s YouTube channels, and other social media platforms, and will allow fans to follow the action whenever and however they want.

Connecting Fan Experiences

T-Mobile and PGA of America are turning the PGA Championships app into a smart course companion, delivering real-time insights about nearby players, concessions and navigation tools. And for the first time at one of golf’s Majors, the app will deliver Roar Moment notifications so that fans never miss a moment, whether they’re watching on or off the course. Roar Moment alerts use AI to analyze and rank every shot shown on broadcast and dynamically deliver video highlights in near real time.

For fans attending the Championship, T-Mobile is showcasing what T-Life is all about. T-Mobile customers and up to two guests can drop by Club Magenta, located at the 10th green, and experience the full benefits of Magenta Status. As a reward for being a T-Mobile customer, fans can recharge themselves and their phones while enjoying all of the benefits of being a T-Mobile customer. Club Magenta will feature exclusive giveaways like unique merch and chairs to use around the course, plus AR putting games and beverage offerings to refresh guests during the tournament.

Club Magenta will also feature appearances from special guests like professional golf players Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, quarterback Bryce Young and country artist Jordan Davis. Plus, the Barstool Sports Fore Play crew will be part of the action during the week as well.

Unlocking Operational Efficiencies With 5G

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile is streamlining virtually every inch of the Championship. Golf presents unique connectivity challenges because of factors like crowd size, traffic flow and the complex, vast layout of a course. But T-Mobile 5G simplifies it all, giving event staff and fans leveled up connectivity across the 250-acre course, while also boosting coverage across the greater Charlotte area.

PGA of America will use network slicing to seamlessly connect all on-site point of sale and ticket scanning systems. With network slicing, event operators have dedicated capacity and the flexibility to process payments or scan tickets without deploying cumbersome hard-wired connections. Event staff will also use a dedicated push-to-talk system to ensure effective communication with team members across the course and offsite to manage any situation or potential emergency in real time.

T-Mobile 5G will also power an AI-enabled autonomous robot ball picker that leverages sensors and cameras to navigate the T5G Range to automate golf ball collection and keep the range clear as players prepare for their rounds at the Championship.

“Our partnership with T-Mobile has opened the door to what is possible to connect fans to the game of golf,” said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America. “The fast, reliable network helps ensure that we can more efficiently set up and deploy key infrastructure at our championships and helps us give viewers at home and at the course amazing experiences.”

For more information on all the ways T-Mobile is outdriving the competition, visit www.t-mobile.com.

