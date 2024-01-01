Layer Raises $6.5MM in Seed Financing for Its Next-Generation Production Tools for Game Makers

With More Than 200 Studios Already Using Layer, the Company Utilizes Powerful Generative AI to Supercharge Production Pipelines

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Layer, the AI application gateway built specifically for game developers, has closed $6.5 million in seed funding led by Arcadia (Akin Babayigit’s new fund), and an investment vehicle connected to Riccardo Zacconi (co-founder of King), with participation from existing investors e2.vc (formerly 500 Emerging Europe). Layer acts as the glue for game studios to deploy AI quickly and efficiently, with a professional suite of tools to build, manage and refine 2D, 3D and video assets while significantly reducing production time. Layer helps scale content across production pipelines, making it easier to develop and maintain games of all types.





Founded by industry veterans from Unity and MIT, Layer has quickly become the leading AI-powered content creation platform for mobile studios worldwide. Since launch, more than 200 studios, including leaders like Zynga, Tripledot, SciPlay, Huuuge Games and Machine Zone, have integrated Layer into their production pipelines to accelerate asset creation while maintaining brand consistency. Built with game makers in mind from the start, and enterprise ready, Layer has already become the preferred partner to mobile developers.

“At a time that everyone was creating point solutions, we saw that the best path to effectively apply AI models to games in the most custom, flexible and long-term way, was to have a multi-modal, tool-agnostic platform,” said Volkan Gurel, Co-Founder and CEO, Layer. “We are the only games-specific company delivering an enterprise ready solution, and the response from the industry has been near immediate. We have quickly become the preferred partner for mobile game companies, and with our seed investment, and the support of our incredible investors Akin and Riccardo, our team will enhance our platform and expand to the broader games industry.”

The Layer team includes experts in AI, gaming and art production, all focused on building the best tools for creative professionals so the company stands out with its ability to serve game creators. Layer helps with everything from core game development assets to live service content, to marketing pipelines, and provides teams a grounded AI solution designed to solve real challenges, at scale, in their brand style.

“Layer is the first solution I have seen to provide developers with the simplest way to bring AI into their production pipelines,” said King co-founder and investor Riccardo Zacconi. “I am impressed with the team Burcu and Volkan have built, as well as Layer’s technology and deployment speed. I am excited to join this talented team’s journey alongside fellow investor and mobile games vet, Akin Babayigit.”

“The team at Layer fundamentally get games, and they have the right vision and momentum to create a new industry standard to transform how world-class studios are scaling game development and production with AI,” said Tripledot co-founder and investor Akin Babayigit. “I am excited to support Burcu and Volkan, who are executing with incredible efficiency, and to join Riccardo, who is a phenomenal entrepreneur himself.”

With this funding, Layer will continue to deliver industry-leading tools for mobile studios while expanding the team and building features to support a wide range of games. As the games industry continues to evolve, Layer will be laser-focused on helping creators bridge the gap between AI innovation and game development.

About Layer

Layer is the leading AI-powered content creation platform built for game developers. By integrating generative AI directly into existing pipelines, Layer enables studios to produce high-quality 2D, 3D and Video assets at scale while maintaining full creative control. Over 200 studios – including Zynga, SciPlay and Huuuge Games – use Layer to accelerate production and push the boundaries of game development.

About Riccardo Zacconi

Co-founder, King.com

A visionary leader in the games industry, Riccardo is best known as the co-founder and former CEO of King, the studio behind Candy Crush Saga. Under his leadership, King became a dominant force in mobile gaming, culminating in its acquisition by Activision Blizzard for $5.9 billion in 2016. With deep expertise in scaling game businesses, product strategy and player engagement, Riccardo brings invaluable insight to Layer as we continue building the most advanced AI-powered creative platform for game studios.

About Akin Babayigit

Managing Partner, Arcadia Gaming Partners



Co-founder & Board Member at Tripledot Studios

Arcadia Gaming Partners is a founder-led venture firm, investing in the best mobile games companies in the world. Its solo GP, Akin Babayigit, was the founder of Tripledot Studios, where he led the startup to become the fastest growing company in Europe with a valuation of over $1.4bn. Akin was also previously a co-founder of Luna Labs, which sold to IronSource in 2021. He is an early investor in some of the most iconic companies in games including: Dream Games, Sypke Games, Agave Games, Bigger Games, GOAT Studios, and Layer.ai.

