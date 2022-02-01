Syxsense Named Outperformer in 2023 GigaOm Radar Patch Management Report for its Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) Solutions

Syxsense is recognized for capabilities like asset management, endpoint management, and other vulnerability and risk assessment features.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in unified security and endpoint management (USEM) solutions, today announced that they’ve been named a leading vendor and “Outperformer” in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Patch Management for their patch management solutions including Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise.





The GigaOm Radar report is designed to offer forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of patch management solutions along axes based on strategy and execution. It looks at how these solutions meet the needs of specific market segments like small-to-medium businesses (SMB), large enterprises, and managed service providers (MSP), in deployment models including SaaS, self-managed, and hybrid and multicloud management. Syxsense achieved full coverage marks in the evaluation metrics for flexibility, scalability, resource load management, security, and usability. The GigaOm Radar report notes that the “Syxsense…patching architecture ranks above the norm, as it can be the source of record for devices…the use of vulnerability and compliance evaluations also makes its patch prioritization stand out.”

“The rising volume of operating system and software or application vulnerabilities means that businesses must implement strong patch management programs. Syxsense was built to give organizations full control and visibility into the patching process, combined with broader endpoint management and security capabilities like vulnerability scanning,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “We’re pleased with the continued recognition and validation our products have received from GigaOm. As the IT landscape gets more complex, we will continue to bring innovative features to market that deliver increased value, efficiency, and security to our customers.”

Syxsense’s patch management solution is foundational to its platform, and it is available across all subscription tiers. Syxsense is deployed as a SaaS application with micro-agents installed on endpoints and is the world’s first IT management and endpoint security solution that combines real-time device status with vulnerability scanning and automated remediation for every endpoint across an organization’s entire network environment. This includes complete patch detection and scoring, rapid and targeted patch deployment, patch supersedence, reboot management, support for multiple OSes and third-party applications, and much more.

To read the entire 2023 GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions, click here.

Learn more about Syxsense’s patch management solutions here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

