America’s Top Pharmacists, Techs, and Pharmacy Teams Honored in SingleCare’s Fifth Annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards

Thousands of customer nominations reveal the nation’s top pharmacy staff

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleCare, the free prescription savings service that consistently delivers the lowest prices on the most commonly filled prescriptions, today announced the winners of its fifth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. The industry’s preeminent pharmacy awards program that recognizes those who go above and beyond in keeping their communities healthy, Best of the Best honors the exceptional work of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy teams nationwide.





To determine winners, SingleCare’s Editorial Board evaluated thousands of customer nominations. In total, 25 winners were named: 10 pharmacists, 10 pharmacy technicians, and five pharmacy teams. The throughline with winners is consistently providing their patients with exceptional service and the highest quality of care at the pharmacy counter.

In its fifth year, SingleCare’s awards continue to highlight inspiring stories and significant contributions of pharmacy staff across the country. This includes Alicia Hurst, Pharm.D., a pharmacist at Walmart in Canon City, Colorado, who literally goes the extra mile for her patients by personally delivering medications so they don’t have to drive the hour to the pharmacy. In addition, Dr. Hurst exhibits exceptional customer care and attentiveness – including a time when she called a patient just to make sure she was doing okay since she hadn’t seen her in the pharmacy for some time.

“SingleCare is honored to recognize the extraordinary work that all pharmacy staff do for their communities every day,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of RxSense, the parent company of SingleCare. “Their resounding commitment to patient care and inspiring stories are a reminder of the important role these pharmacy staff members play in keeping our communities healthy.”

For more information on the Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards and the 2023 Best of the Best Pharmacy Award winners, please visit pharmacyawards.com.

