Syracuse Hoops Standouts Team Up with APEX Entertainment for New Community Partnership

Dominique Darius, JJ Starling, and Donnie Freeman Help Spotlight Local Engagement and School Spirit

Apex Entertainment®, the region’s top destination for all-ages fun, today announces a new NIL partnership with Syracuse University basketball players Dominique Darius, JJ Starling, and Donnie Freeman. The collaboration – built in conjunction with Mike Bristol’s – 7 Enterprises Marketing Firm, LLC – celebrates leadership, teamwork, and school pride both on and off the court.

With this initiative, Apex continues a tradition of empowering Syracuse student-athletes since the launch of NIL in Fall 2021. Having partnered with standout athletes across basketball, football, and lacrosse, Apex proudly reaffirms its role in the Orange community. Both Freeman and Starling partnered with Apex last season, and their return along with Darius underscores the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting excellence and school spirit across Syracuse men’s and women’s sports.

“Dominique, JJ, and Donnie are standout players and natural leaders,” said Rob Luzzi, Senior Director of Marketing at RAVentures. “Each of them brings their own story and strength to the court and to Syracuse as a whole. We’re proud to welcome them into the Apex family and highlight the passion they bring to their teams, the fans, and the community.”

“I love being part of the something bigger than basketball,” said Dominique Darius, a senior guard for the Orange. “Representing women’s hoops, this city, and now Apex, it all lines up with how I want to show up for the community.”

“Syracuse has given me so much already, and it means so much team up with a brand like Apex that gives back to the Orange family,” said JJ Starling, a sophomore guard. “Whether it’s basketball fans, families, or other Syracuse students, I’m excited to help bring people together.”

“Joining Apex gives me another way to connect with this amazing community,” added Donnie Freeman, a freshman forward. “There’s real energy in Syracuse around the game and I’m grateful to be part of that on and off the court.”

Darius, who transferred to Syracuse this year, has brought leadership and a strong backcourt presence to the Orange. While playing for USC, she appeared in 19 games during the 2023-24 season, shot 30.2% from the field, and helped the team reach its first Elite Eight appearance since 1994.

Starling, a 6’4″ guard from Baldwinsville, New York, averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game during the 2024-25 season. He started all 26 games and established himself as one of SU’s leading scorers, combining offensive versatility with consistency.

Freeman, a 6’9″ forward from Washington, D.C., made an immediate impact during his freshman season at Syracuse. In 14 appearances, he averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and shot over 50% from the field, showcasing versatility, scoring ability, and a strong presence in the paint.

About APEX Entertainment

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

