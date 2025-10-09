Healthcare Providers Accelerate Human Cyber Risk Outcomes with Living Security

From rollout to results: healthcare teams are 3× more likely to update plans within 90 days and achieve 2× proactive reports with HRM.

Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced continued momentum in healthcare as providers report faster deployments, broader reach, and measurable behavior change by pairing behavioral visibility with AI-powered workflows and targeted interventions, aligned to the HRM Framework .

Recent healthcare success stories highlight the impact:

A Fortune 500 enterprise fully deployed Living Security in 90 days and expanded coverage to 70,000+ employees, while eliminating manual work and automating employee scorecards .

A global healthcare leader with 120,000+ employees drove a 2× increase in phishing reports from high-risk contractor populations by segmenting behaviors and tailoring onboarding and training.

A research-driven healthcare system reported continuity teams were 3× more likely to update continuity plans within 90 days after rehearsal-based training.

These outcomes align with new findings from the 2025 State of Human Cyber Risk Report , produced with the Cyentia Institute, which shows that just 10% of employees drive 73% of risky behavior and that strategic HRM programs reduce human risk 60% faster than traditional methods. In addition, many organizations currently detect only 19% of human risk activity, underscoring the need for better visibility and response.

“Healthcare security leaders are moving beyond awareness to execution,” said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. “By unifying behavioral signals and applying AI-powered playbooks and simulations, our customers are reducing real risk while giving clinicians and staff time back to focus on patient care.”

Living Security’s platform helps healthcare organizations ingest and correlate behavioral risk data, automate targeted interventions (e.g., phishing, role-based onboarding), and measure outcomes with executive-ready scorecards.



About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn .

