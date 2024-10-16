SynthBee, Inc. Secures $20M in Seed Funding to Amplify and Accelerate Human Innovation

SynthBee aims to reshape enterprise productivity with a strong focus on security, precision and innovation in a safe, transparent and scalable manner, while retaining intellectual property and unique know-how

Founded by Rony Abovitz, an entrepreneur with a proven track record of building transformative companies that achieve significant technological breakthroughs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SynthBee, Inc., a company building a safe, scalable and reliable computing intelligence platform to amplify and accelerate human innovation, has secured $20M in seed funding to expand the company and build out the team around its proprietary computing intelligence platform. The funding was provided by Crosspoint Capital Partners, LP (Crosspoint Capital), a leading investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets.

“Crosspoint is excited to partner with SynthBee and back a multi-successful entrepreneur,” said Andre Fuetsch, Managing Director, Crosspoint Capital. “SynthBee is poised to revolutionize the way enterprises innovate and deliver high-value solutions to market. Rony Abovitz has a proven track record and tremendous talent in designing and building highly impactful capabilities to significantly improve human potential and outcomes. From robotic surgical applications to state of the art spatial computing and augmented reality platforms, Rony’s latest vision for SynthBee will accelerate and enhance humans’ creative and problem-solving capabilities to an entirely new level.”

SynthBee was founded by Rony Abovitz, an entrepreneur with an exceptional track record of building transformative technology companies: MAKO Surgical (acquired by Stryker Corp. for $1.65b), and Magic Leap (the world leader in spatial computing innovation). MAKO’s intelligent computing systems successfully evolved the complex surgical environment and positively impacted the lives of millions of patients. SynthBee aims to apply its novel computing intelligence platform to safely accelerate human innovation across a wide array of industries.

“The SynthBee team is excited to partner with Andre and Crosspoint Capital to build out our novel computing intelligence platform,” said Rony Abovitz, SynthBee’s President & CEO. “Current implementations of large-scale artificial intelligence systems have significant architectural challenges, security risks, and ethical flaws, leading to questionable governance and computational autocracies. SynthBee was founded to solve these problems and to forge alternate pathways for enterprise customers, the developer community, and eventually everyone, based on the philosophy of computational democracy. We are already commercially engaged with Fortune 500 customers with our solutions. We are also actively recruiting top tech talent to join our team.”

About Crosspoint Capital

Crosspoint Capital is an investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

About SynthBee, Inc.

SynthBee, Inc. is building safe, scalable, and reliable computing intelligence to amplify and accelerate human innovation. www.synthbee.com

