Review-Journal Sales Teams Up with Storyville RD to Revolutionize Digital Advertising with Award-Winning Video and Audio Production

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Las Vegas Review-Journal (RJ), Nevada’s most trusted and widely read news source, has formed an innovative new partnership with Storyville RD, an award-winning video production company founded by veteran journalists.

The partnership represents a bold leap for the Las Vegas Review-Journal advertising sales team as it continues to evolve its offerings in the digital age. By bringing in Storyville RD’s storytelling and video production expertise, the RJ is making it easier for advertisers to create high-quality video content that resonates with audiences across its massive digital platform.

Meeting the Demands of a Digital-First Audience

With more consumers demanding rich, engaging video content across their feeds, the need for high-quality, effective video production has never been greater. LVRJ.com, the Review-Journal’s digital platform, is Southern Nevada’s #1 local news site. By joining forces with Storyville RD, the RJ is giving businesses the tools they need to harness the power of video and reach a broader, more engaged audience.

“Storyville RD’s track record of award-winning content and deep understanding of storytelling is a perfect fit for the Review-Journal’s innovative approach to digital media,” said Michael LaBonia, senior vice president of advertising sales for the Review-Journal. “This partnership empowers businesses to create videos that inform, engage, and stand out in an increasingly crowded digital landscape. The future of effective advertising is here, powered by video.”

A Legacy of Innovation Meets Expert Storytelling

Storyville RD is led by a team of former journalists, including former Las Vegas evening news anchor Christine Maddela, whose work has earned recognition for its quality, creativity, and community impact. “This partnership offers a game-changing opportunity for advertisers to showcase their organizations while also benefiting from the credibility and reach that only the Review-Journal can provide,” said Christine Maddela, founder of Storyville RD. “We’re shaping the future of how businesses advertise,” she added.

Raising the Bar for Digital Advertising

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s legacy as a trusted source of news and information, combined with Storyville RD’s unmatched ability to create engaging video content, sets a new standard for digital advertising in Nevada. Unlike other media outlets that rely on overworked in-house videographers, this partnership offers businesses a dedicated team of professional storytellers committed to delivering high-quality content that amplifies brand awareness and drives results.

The Future of Video Advertising in Nevada

This partnership marks a significant turning point in the digital advertising space, filling a critical gap in the market for businesses seeking the perfect combination of high-quality video production and expansive digital reach. Whether through social media, online news platforms, or websites, Storyville RD’s video content will help businesses captivate their audience and enhance their digital marketing efforts in a way that has never been available before.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada’s news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com , a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, video streaming news programming, podcast studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

About Storyville RD:

Storyville RD, an award-winning video production company, brings a unique blend of journalistic integrity and cinematic storytelling to every project. Founded by veteran journalists Christine Maddela and Ray Arzate, Storyville RD is recognized for its powerful narrative-driven content, stunning visuals, and commitment to making an impact in the communities it serves. Storyville RD is a certified woman and minority-owned business enterprise.

