Symmetry Software Names Elizabeth Oviedo as Chief Executive Officer; Founder and CEO Tom Reahard Transitions to Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WomenInTech—Symmetry Software, specialists in payroll tax withholding software, announced that it has appointed Elizabeth Oviedo as Chief Executive Officer. Oviedo previously held the Chief Strategy Officer position and is the second CEO to be announced in the over 37 years of Symmetry Software’s history.





In addition to Elizabeth’s promotion, Symmetry Software announced that former CEO and Founder Tom Reahard will assume his new role as Chairman and Founder. Tom will continue to remain very active in Symmetry’s software development while supporting Elizabeth in shaping product direction. The passing of the torch from Reahard to Oviedo comes with the major opportunity to accelerate Symmetry’s growth strategy and capitalize on the technological improvements Symmetry has introduced into its products and services over the past several years.

Elizabeth began her career at Symmetry Software in 2012 as the sole Marketing Director and, over the past five years, as the Chief Strategy Officer. Since joining the company, Elizabeth has spearheaded major strategy and technology shifts across its portfolio of software products and services. During her most recent tenure as CSO, Elizabeth has led the company to its most rapid growth in terms of new business and product development. Over the course of 2020, Symmetry launched an API of its popular Symmetry Payroll Forms application, developed new endpoints for its flagship Symmetry Tax Engine Web API, and enhanced its own small business payroll product PaycheckCity Payroll, all the while broadening its tax research and support teams, and onboarding a record number of new employees and clients, all remotely.

“Symmetry Software is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionized payroll tax withholding with our software products, and I couldn’t be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company,” Elizabeth said. “The opportunity ahead for Symmetry is vast and will require us to focus clearly and continue to innovate. A big part of my new role is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our clients more quickly while also providing the underlying outstanding client experience that supports the entire payroll industry.”

A unique characteristic that sets Elizabeth apart is that she intimately knows and understands Symmetry Software after having “grown up” with the company as the daughter of Symmetry Software’s founder Tom Reahard. This life-long study of the industry, customers, and products, along with her business acumen and finance background, has led her to achieve significant success at Symmetry. Elizabeth’s passion and purpose is helping millions of people get accurate paycheck calculations. From tiny businesses using the calculators on PaycheckCity.com to large enterprises hiring thousands of employees each day, Elizabeth’s tenure as CEO will continue to keep Symmetry’s clients and partners at the company’s heart.

“Having worked so closely with Elizabeth, I know that she is the right leader at the right time for Symmetry Software,” said Tom, who announced to employees on February 19, 2021, that he would be promoting Elizabeth to CEO. “I’ve had the privilege of working with incredibly talented employees and an amazing senior leadership team, and their passion and hunger for greatness will only grow stronger under Elizabeth’s leadership.”

Symmetry Software was founded by Tom Reahard in 1984, and over the past 37 years, he has helped transform the company into a leader in payroll-related technology applications that simplify the payroll process. When Tom, a self-professed “payroll geek,” first started writing accounting software on his Apple II computer, he didn’t expect that his software would form the foundation of the country’s major payroll providers. Symmetry estimates that its software tools calculate the paychecks for over 63 million working Americans. As a software engineer himself, he strives to make developer-friendly products and practices such as free access to our API documentation, ramp-up pricing programs for startups and clients still developing their solutions, and ample educational content. Tom will continue to host his monthly Symmetry Tax Engine release webinars, providing the honest, transparent, and personable touch that Symmetry has become known for across the payroll technology industry. View the full release here.

About Symmetry Software

Symmetry Software’s mission is to simplify the payroll process with dependable and accurate payroll withholding tax solutions. In other words, to deliver “the right taxes the first time.” Symmetry’s tools were built from 37 years of experience in payroll tax withholding software. For software service providers integrating payroll into their applications and payroll and HR service providers, Symmetry’s tools make our customer’s processes more automated, efficient, error-free, and regulatory compliant. Symmetry’s products include the Symmetry Tax Engine®, Symmetry Payroll Forms™, Payroll Point®, and PaycheckCity® calculators. Since 1984, Symmetry Software has been helping clients deliver great payroll through powerful technology.

Contacts

Katie Jackson



Marketing Manager, Symmetry Software



[email protected]

480.596.1500