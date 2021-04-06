Impact Acquires Affluent to Power Agency Managed Partnership Programs at Scale

With its second acquisition of 2021, Impact offers the most comprehensive set of technology solutions for all players in the partnership ecosystem

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced the acquisition of Affluent, the leading analytics and automation platform designed to help agencies manage partnership programs for brands at scale. This acquisition, the second for Impact in 2021, furthers Impact’s investment in the Partnership Economy, offering brands, publishers, and now agencies world class technology solutions to successfully manage and grow their partnerships.

As Google and Apple move to phase out third party cookies and the IDFA (identifier for advertisers), brands have increasingly turned to partnerships as an alternative to reach consumers in a more authentic and effective way. Impact has built an all-encompassing partnership automation solution for brands and publishers, and has acquired Affluent to further expand it’s Partnership Cloud solution for agencies who manage partnership programs on behalf of brands.

Affluent enables agencies to aggregate affiliate data from multiple networks and platforms, automate and generate custom reporting, and optimize clients’ partnerships with publishers in a single platform. With Affluent, agencies can manage more clients, better optimize performance across clients, improve reporting capabilities, and ultimately, increase their revenue. Affluent’s agency clients on average have grown their client portfolio 144%.

“Partnerships are surging as an effective way for brands to surpass competitors in terms of growth. But with hundreds of platforms and affiliate networks out there, agencies today require a centralized platform to effectively aggregate and analyze data to optimize the many partnership programs they manage,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO of Impact. “With the acquisition of Affluent, Impact is committed to providing comprehensive analytics and affiliate management abilities to agencies, brands, and publishers, and to further innovation specifically for agencies.”

In 2020, Affluent grew its client base by 70%, and helped agencies and advertisers manage more than 1,800 affiliate programs. Last year alone, Affluent tracked over $10 billion in brand revenue and over $1 billion in publisher commissions.

“Impact has proven time and again that they are committed to advancing the Partnership Economy by providing brands, publishers, and now, agencies with best in class technology to drive growth,” said Yonatan Dotan, Founder and CEO of Affluent. “We look forward to working together to further advance our technology and enable agencies to easily manage their client portfolios, automate reports and ultimately optimize the performance of those programs across all partnership types.”

Affluent was founded and backed by Aniview LTD in 2017, a leading provider of holistic video content and video ad monetization SAAS solutions for thousands of publishers.

“We at Aniview are proud and excited to hand off Affluent and its amazing team to Impact as we continue to focus on our core business of video content and ad-monetization” said Alon Carmel Founder and Chairman of Affluent and Founder and CEO of Aniview. “It has been an exciting and extremely successful journey for us all.”

This acquisition follows other recent acquisitions by Impact. In March 2021, Impact acquired Trackonomics, a supply-side platform (SSP) that aids content publishers like BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Red Ventures, and Discovery in managing content commerce programs with data about how individual links and web pages are performing. In 2020, Impact added nearly 600 new clients, and also acquired influencer marketing platform Activate.

To learn more about how Impact can help drive partnership growth in a single, unified platform visit https://impact.com/

About Impact

Impact is the global leader in partnership automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership life cycle, including discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimization, and payment processing for business partnerships of all types. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Lenovo, Levi’s, L’Oreal, Ticketmaster, TUI, Uber and Walmart. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA, in 2008, Impact has grown to more than 500 employees worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.

About Affluent

Affluent is the world’s leading affiliate industry agency solution. With agency, advertiser and partner solutions, Affluent provides clients with unified access to their data, empowering them to make better decisions, scale their businesses, and broaden their reach in the partnership economy. Affluent powers global agencies like Gen3, PartnerCentric, Streamline Marketing, Thoughtmix and many more. Founded in 2017, Affluent has grown rapidly and developed a loyal user base. For more information visit www.affluent.io.

Contacts

Allison Bartella, SourceCode Communications



[email protected]