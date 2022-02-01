Swiss Artists Productions Adds A Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 To Its Studio

The multichannel converter is now delivering a level of audio precision, musicality and clarity that is delighting everyone who works with it.

Swiss Artists Production, a non-profit music label that is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent and supporting seasoned artists, has invested in a Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 for its studio in Crissier, Switzerland.

Praised for its precision, clarity, and musicality by the label’s president Bob Arnedo, the Dream ADA-128 has now been seamlessly integrated into the studio’s workflow where it is enriching projects and empowering artists to create music that resonates with audiences.

“Using the Prism Sound ADA 128 has been an absolute joy, enhancing the creative process for both our new talents and established artists,” Arnedo says. “This exceptional piece of technical equipment embodies our commitment to providing the highest quality audio tools to our artists, and by incorporating it into our studio we are now setting set a new standard for capturing and reproducing sound with unparalleled fidelity. It has truly exceeded my expectations and stands as a symbol of unparalleled audio quality in my experience thus far. Its AD and DA stages are not only technically superior but also remarkably musical, elevating the audio production process to new heights.”

Designed to suit the needs of a wide range of audio professionals, Prism Sound’s Dream ADA-128 is a modular audio conversion system offering up to 128 channels of 32-bit A/D and D/A conversion at sample rates of up to 768kHz. It is both a conversion system and a high-performance, networkable audio distribution and processing system, with a flexible 2RU mainframe that can be fitted with up to 16 analogue and digital IO modules (each of which nominally provides eight input or output ports, or both). Up to four host modules provide bidirectional multi-channel connections to host computers, workstations, networks etc, with the ADA-128 providing free routing between all of these inputs and outputs under detailed user control, as well as a wide range of processing functions.

Kiuzano, a production student at BIMM London and long term collaborator with Swiss Artists Productions, was given the opportunity to put the Dream ADA-128 through its paces when he recently worked on a number of tracks at the label’s studio in Crissier.

“From the moment I started recording tracks with this cutting-edge equipment, I was captivated by its exceptional sound quality,” he says. “It delivered a level of sonic excellence that left me truly impressed. The beauty and richness of the sound it produced were unlike anything I had experienced before, adding a new dimension to my recording sessions and enhancing the creative process in ways I had not imagined.”

Kiuzano adds that the clarity, depth, and musicality of the Dream ADA-128 has ignited a newfound appreciation for high-quality audio equipment and convinced him that he wants to make Prism Sound converters a regular part of his workflow.

“This equipment has not only elevated the quality of my recordings but has also sparked a passion for pursuing excellence in audio production,” he says. “It is a game-changing tool for any aspiring producer or musician seeking to elevate their sound to new heights. Its exceptional performance and unparalleled sound quality make it a must-have for anyone looking to create music that resonates deeply with listeners.”

Created by a group of seasoned music producers, songwriters and entertainment specialists, Swiss Artists Productions is a non-profit organisation supportedby public and private funding. Swiss Gigs, a video blog on You Tube, showcases new talent and has featured artists such as Brize, Rozane, Albert Chinet, Sonia Mazza and rappers Funky McGee, Array and X-DRI.

Other artists currently supported by Swiss Artists Productions include Millyrose, Jay Derson, Hypsign, Claret, 4Gravity Beats, Tricia Cordero and Antony Trice.

https://saprod.ch/

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio hardware and software for music and sound production for the music, film, television, radio and multi-media markets and a range of specialized measurement equipment used in audio equipment development, manufacturing, system building and maintenance. The company’s product range includes a range of audio interfaces covering applications from desktop or mobile recording & production to major studio facilities. Prism Sound also produces the SADIE audio production workstation software used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical or live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com