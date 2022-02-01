Evertz Unveils A New Media Processing Platform at NAB 2024

The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is a powerful, flexible platform that allows broadcasters to easily convert between different formats and resolutions.

A next generation media processing platform that gives broadcasters and streaming applications a single point of entry for all compressed and uncompressed signals, regardless of format, will be unveiled by Evertz at NAB 2024 (Booth SU2027).

An ideal solution for hybrid broadcast facilities and broadcasters looking to transition to IP, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO joins Evertz’ already diverse ecosystem as the successor to the popular 570ITXE platform, which has been widely deployed by leading media companies worldwide.

The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO, which caters for all signal acquisition applications, offers a range of features and capabilities that make it a versatile and powerful solution for any media workflow. The platform supports multiple transcode paths, allowing users to convert between different formats and resolutions with high quality and efficiency. It also supports UHD HEVC decode and encode, enabling users to deliver stunning 4K content with low bandwidth and latency.

Additionally, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO supports JPEG XS encode, for low-latency video compression wrapped in reliable transport offerings including Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) or Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) that make the platform ideal for remote production and cloud-based workflows. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO also supports SMPTE ST 2110 (up to UHD), the industry standard for IP-based media transport, as well as SDR and HDR support, ensuring compatibility with expanding color space normalization requirements.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of a media industry that is facing increasing demand for high-quality, multi-format, and multi-platform content delivery, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO offers users a flexible and scalable platform that can be easily integrated into existing or new workflows. Each RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO can support up to 4 transcodes where each transcode can accept any of the following inputs: compressed input including JPEG XS, JPEG-2000, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG 2 or SDI and SMTPTE ST 2110 uncompressed inputs. Each transcode path includes a full up/down/cross conversion stage including an in line frame sync for video, audio, ancillary data, timing and color space based normalization. The output of each transcode path will provide a multi-stage output path handing off a SDI legacy output, a parallel uncompressed ST 2110 output, high bitrate mezzanine encode, low bitrate IPTV encode, and finally a parallel JPEG-2000 (or JPEG XS) high bitrate low latency output. The agile RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO can also allow for further unique scalability as processing blocks can be allocated dynamically.

By leveraging Evertz’s expertise and innovation in media processing, IP networking, and cloud technologies, the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO delivers incredible versatility and eliminates the need for bulky infrastructure.

“We are very excited to introduce the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO, which is a result of our continuous research and development in media processing and IP solutions. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is a game-changer for our customers, who can now benefit from a single platform that can handle any media format, resolution, and protocol, while delivering exceptional quality and performance. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is not only a product, but a platform that can enable new business opportunities and revenue streams for our customers in the broadcast and streaming markets,” says Rajvir Singh, Technical Product Manager for Compression Systems.

For more information, please visit Evertz at NAB 2024, Booth SU2027 or visit www.evertz.com.

-ends-

