SWI Capital Holding Completes IPO on Euronext Amsterdam Under the Leadership of Max-Hervé George

SWI Group’s parent entity begins trading as “SWICH” and enters European public markets through a unified listed holding structure.

SWI Capital Holding Ltd has completed its initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam, with shares trading under the ticker symbol “SWICH.” The IPO marks the formal entry of SWI Group into European public markets through a consolidated listed holding structure, positioning SWI Capital Holding at the centre of the Group’s global investment platform.

As of 31 December 2025, SWI Capital Holding reported a pro forma balance sheet of approximately 3.2 billion euros, reflecting the financial scale underpinning the IPO. Across the broader platform, SWI Group manages approximately €11 billion in assets and operates through 26 offices in 18 countries, underscoring the international footprint developed prior to the IPO.

The admission to trading consolidates governance, capital allocation, and reporting at the parent level, aligning SWI Group within a regulated public market framework. For SWI Group, the IPO represents a structural evolution toward a permanent capital model increasingly adopted by cross-border alternative investment platforms.

Founded by Max-Hervé George , SWI Group has been consolidated under SWI Capital Holding as a single publicly traded parent entity following the IPO. As CEO of both SWI Capital Holding and SWI Group, Max-Hervé George has directed the integration of the Group’s operating platforms into a unified capital markets structure. He said the IPO provides “a clear and scalable framework to support our next phase of growth.” Under his leadership, SWI Group has expanded into digital infrastructure, real estate, financial services and sports and entertainment, building a diversified investment platform across multiple jurisdictions.

SWI Group’s real estate platform is anchored by Stoneweg, led by Jaume Sabater, managing more than 300 European assets. In digital infrastructure, SWI Group develops and operates data center investments through AiOnX , while Icona Capital maintains exposure to financial institutions and alternative investment strategies. These platforms now sit under SWI Capital Holding as the listed parent following the IPO.

SWI Group also oversees two publicly listed vehicles – SERT on the Singapore Exchange and Varia US on the SIX Swiss Exchange – reinforcing its capital markets presence.

Alongside the IPO, SWI Capital Holding appointed Arnaud de Puyfontaine as Non-Executive Director and Chairman, strengthening board oversight as Max-Hervé George and SWI Group enter a new phase as a publicly listed investment platform.

Media Details

Company Name: SWI Group

Contact person full name: Alexander Maxwell

Mail: pr@swi.com

Website: https://swi.com/

SOURCE: SWI Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire