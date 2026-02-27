Atlas Salt Commences Site Preparation Activities

Atlas Salt Inc. (“Atlas Salt” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQX:SALQF)(FRA:9D00) announces that it has fulfilled the applicable Environmental Assessment (“EA”) conditions necessary to initiate Early Works for the Great Atlantic Salt Project (the “Project”), located near St. George’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Commencement of Land Clearing and Site Preparation Activities

The Company confirms that:

The Early Works Development Plan and associated Environmental Management Plans have received approval from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, as previously disclosed.

The Benefits Agreement between Atlas Salt and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador has been approved by necessary provincial entities, including Cabinet, and has been executed.

Atlas Salt has received a formal Letter of Release confirming satisfaction of the applicable Environmental Assessment conditions required to commence Early Works Phase activities.

With these approvals and the Letter of Release in place, Atlas Salt is immediately commencing permitted land clearing and related site preparation activities.

Transition to Site Activity

Fulfillment of EA conditions for the Great Atlantic Salt Project represents a key regulatory milestone, enabling Atlas Salt to advance from permitting and planning into physical Early Works execution. Initial activities will include permitted land clearing, grubbing, and site preparation required to establish the mine site footprint and support subsequent construction phases.

Nolan Peterson, President and CEO of Atlas Salt, commented:

“With the execution of the Benefits Agreement with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and satisfaction of the Early Works conditions under our approved Environmental Assessment, we are now moving into site preparation and initial construction at the Great Atlantic Salt Project. Beginning construction is a major milestone achievement for any mining project. For Atlas and the Great Atlantic Salt Project, it reflects disciplined progress and growing momentum as we continue advancing the project toward full development and production.”

Regulatory and Stakeholder Alignment

Completion of the EA conditions and associated approvals reflects ongoing coordination with provincial regulators and stakeholders. The Benefits Agreement establishes a framework supporting employment, procurement, training, and community participation throughout the construction and operations phases of the Project. Atlas Salt will continue to advance required regulatory submissions as the Project progresses into subsequent phases.

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is developing North America’s next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Jeff Kilborn, CFO & VP Corporate Development

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 275-2009

We seek safe harbour.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: obtaining financing, completion, delivery and timing of project components and requirements, and analysis and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of required permits, supply arrangements and financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

